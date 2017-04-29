Katie Holmes Takes Off For Brazil Alone And Shares The Photos: ‘I Love Brazil!’

Katie Holmes continues to maintain a secluded life in an attempt to give 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise the best possible childhood. However, in spite of her best efforts, Holmes is constantly bombarded by paparazzi and eager fans. Her secretive relationship with Jamie Foxx, which has never really been confirmed as anything more than a good friendship, only generates more interest in the All We Had director’s personal life. Eventually, that kind of scrutiny has to take its toll, so it’s no wonder Katie recently took off on her own for a Brazilian getaway — and had a fabulous time.

Katie Holmes is Surprisingly Open About Her Trip to Brazil

#saopaulo I am so excited for the @amfar #amfARSaoPaulo dinner tonight!!!!! #Brazil thank you @fabianamilazzo for this dress!!!!!! I love Brazil! A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

People reports that Katie Holmes arrived in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday, partly to attend the 7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala, but also to spend time touring the area and relaxing. Once she arrived and got settled, Katie shared a photo of herself wearing a purple gown, the dress she had chosen to wear to the formal amfAR dinner, later that evening.

“I am so excited for the @amfar #amfARSaoPaulo dinner tonight!!!!! #Brazil thank you @fabianamilazzo for this dress!!!!!! I love Brazil!” Holmes captioned the picture.

Following the amfAR Inspiration Gala dinner, Katie took the time to tour Sao Paulo and share her eye for photography, a gift she used to her advantage in directing her first film, All We Had, last year.

In one picture, Holmes is seen using a pay phone while wearing an eye-catching red summer dress, which stands out that much more amid the dreariness of what appears to be a cloudy day.

#saopaulo #Brazil A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

In another picture, Ms. Holmes is seen walking away from the camera as she crosses an intersection.

“I love this city!!!!!” Katie captioned that image.

Next, Holmes sits on the sidewalk beside a garage door beset with graffiti. The actress simply captioned the photo with the words “#saopaulo #Brazil #streetart #artists#inspiration” and added a series of heart emojis, indicating she viewed the spray-painted words as something more than vandalism.

#saopaulo #Brazil ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #streetart #artists #inspiration A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Holmes shared a number of other similar shots of herself and the city’s landscape, before adding one final picture on her last day in São Paulo. This last shot, in black and white, shows Holmes feet crossed with an empty coffee mug resting by her ankles.

“Heading home…#obrigado #saopaulo #Brazil #inspiration#art #beautifulplace,” Katie captioned that picture.

Heading home …#obrigado #saopaulo #Brazil #inspiration #art #beautifulplace A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Forget the Pixie Cut – Katie Holmes Has Her Own Style

While most Hollywood actresses are embracing the pixie cut made popular by Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, and many others, Today reports Katie Holmes is going her own route. While the All We Had director did go much shorter with her recent cut, it’s not quite as short as the pixie.

Holmes debuted the bob cut, which still leaves enough length to touch her shoulders, in another recent Instagram post. The photo was taken as Katie was heading to dinner at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Attending the Chanel Artists Dinner, Holmes wore a navy blue top, white lacy trousers, and a metallic handbag.

Even as her Instagram followers were getting used to this new look, Holmes followed it up with another change on the very next day. In one post, Katie is seen sitting in a salon chair, hinting that she was already in the mood for a shorter cut. That hint was confirmed with a second picture, showing Katie from an upward angle, making it difficult to get the full effect of her newest styling results. It does seem as though Holmes went even shorter.

“Happy Wednesday,” Ms. Holmes captioned that picture.

Happy Wednesday ???? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Katie Holmes recently starred in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot. Holmes also directed one episode of the four-episode event.

