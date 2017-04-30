‘Manny Dearest’ Movie Slated To Air On Lifetime Television Tonight, Don’t Leave A Stranger With Your Kids

Manny Dearest is a new Lifetime movie thriller that is slated to air tonight. Known as the channel for women, Lifetime has unveiled several mystery movies in the last few weeks. Manny Dearest, also known under the original title, A Stranger With My Kids, is a play on the title Mommie Dearest, the 1981 classic film starring Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford. Manny Dearest is about a mother who has hired a deadly man-nanny to watch over her kids. The movie stars Ashley Scott as Karen Clark, Mitch Ryan as Alex Stanley, and Woody Jeffreys as Greg Hitchens. It takes its direction from Chad Krowchuk. The screenplay was written by Bryan Dick and is based on a story by Ken Sanders and Daniel West.

About Manny Dearest

Lifetime Television’s Manny Dearest introduces viewers to Karen Clark, a single mother who needs to hire a nanny for her two boys. And there is no one better for the job than Alex, a hunky au pair who loves kids and seems qualified for the task.

Since Karen is single, she believes that her two sons need a male role model in their lives, someone who can play sports with them and teach them how to be strong young boys. But when Alex’s behavior starts to change, she believes that her seemingly perfect “manny” is not so perfect.

Soon it becomes apparent that Alex has sinister plans to slowly take over the household and the boys as he creates more distance between Karen and her sons. What she needs to do is find out if her family was personally targeted and why.

The answer to that becomes clearer when Karen finds out something about Alex’s past that will cross paths with the present and possibly the future. Will Karen be able to take back control of her family before it is permanently destroyed by Alex?

Ashley Scott’s character was one that she was excited to portray. About her role, she states the following in an interview with Hidden Remote.

“I have always loved that female-driven, strong character [project]. I really believe that women are bada**es…I think it’s great and the Lifetime fans are the best fans. They’re so dedicated and they get so into it.”

In a previous Inquisitr article, the term “Manny” was explained as a male nanny who fulfills the same obligations as a regular nanny. Although many single women fear hiring a man to be their nanny, a male babysitter does have its advantages. They are stronger, and they complete tasks faster. Children also feel more protected by a male nanny.

The subject matter was explored in the 2016 Hallmark movie titled, The Manny, aka All Yours. However, that movie was not a thriller. It was a romantic and heartwarming Valentine’s Day movie about a single mom who falls in love with her children’s manny.

Actress Ashley McCall Scott’s Bio, via IMDB

“Ashley McCall Scott is an American actress and model. She was born on July 13, 1977, in Metairie, Louisiana, but raised in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2002, Ashley joined the cast of Birds of Prey (2002) as “Helena Kyle” (a.k.a The Huntress). She followed her work on Birds of Prey with films such as S.W.A.T. (2003), Evil Remains (2004), Walking Tall (2004), Lost (2004) (voice), Into the Blue (2005), The Kingdom (2007), Strange Wilderness (2008), 12 Rounds (2009) and TV movies, such as Christmas Mail (2010), Unstable (2012), The Nightmare Nanny (2013), Summoned (2013), and Holiday Road Trip (2013).”

Actor Mitch Ryan’s Mini Bio, via IMDB

“Mitch Ryan was born on June 10, 1987, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. He is an actor, known for Cabin Fever 3: Patient Zero (2014), Missionary (2013) and Manny Dearest (2017).”

The executive producers for Manny Dearest are listed as Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, David DeCrane, Breanne Hartley, and Ken Sanders. The film, which was filmed in Canada, is produced by Cover Productions with distribution provided by Reel One Entertainment.

Manny Dearest airs tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Star Max/AP Images]