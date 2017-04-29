Is Kate Middleton Pregnant? The Bets Are On

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already welcomed two adorable little ones into the royal family since their 2011 wedding: Prince George of Cambridge arrived on July 22, 2013, and little Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on May 2, 2015. Although there has been speculation over the past year that the royal couple will make a pregnancy announcement soon, it seems like now more than ever, the opinion is that the announcement will come sooner rather than later about a new little addition to the Cambridge crew.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/7y3WP08Cfi — Couple Style (@CoupleStyle) April 29, 2017

Express reports that bets are on and regularly being placed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon share that they are expecting once again.

Bookmaker Coral has reportedly seen a massive number of bets being placed in regard to a pregnancy announcement being made in the near future by Kate Middleton and Prince William. John Hill of the firm discussed the recent activity in the world of gambling.

“The odds on Kate and William revealing they are expecting their third baby this year have come crashing down over the last couple of days as punters are confident an announcement is imminent. We have already opened betting on the gender of the next child and we feel it is more likely to be a boy which is the odds-on favourite, while we have also seen some bets for the next birth to be twins.”

As previously mentioned, the young royals were married back in 2011 and have since kept royal watchers captivated by their ongoing efforts at various charity events and at royal engagements. It has recently been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will pack up the family and move to the big city to live at Kensington Palace, where the couple will likely begin taking on more royal duties from the aging queen. Until this point, Kate and William have resided at the Amner Hall estate in Norfolk, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal duo had a lot to celebrate this past weekend, seeing as Saturday marked the sixth anniversary of their wedding. Kensington Palace responded to all of the love that was shown by fans of the royals.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely messages wishing The Duke and Duchess a happy sixth wedding anniversary.”

A look back at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s romance: https://t.co/c8jri6JZdZ pic.twitter.com/l42PcZ7oNp — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 29, 2017

Many fans reached out to the couple to congratulate them on the momentous occasion, as Hello shares.

“One follower posted on the royal Instagram page: ‘Happy Anniversary to our future King and Queen! Such an inspirational couple,’ while another said, ‘Can’t believe it’s been 6 years already.’ There was plenty of reminiscing, as a fan commented: ‘Happy Anniversary Kate and William! I remember getting up early in the morning to watch them get married! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!’ Another remembered: “Happy anniversary! One of the most beautiful weddings of all times.”

As the publication relays, there were no public plans in regard to how the couple were planning to celebrate their anniversary. Both Middleton and Prince William have been busy preparing for their move to London and were both recently in the headlines for celebrating other occasions. Kate and her sister, Pippa, were reportedly a part of a bachelorette celebration for Pippa, who is set to marry James Matthews next month, and William was caught on camera in a club in Switzerland on that same weekend while celebrating time away with his friends. It was reported later, however, that the Kate was not pleased with her husband’s behavior while away, especially when the video surfaced of the duke dancing with a beautiful model.

Happy six wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ❤???? @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/uU7BGWpGxc — Kate Middleton (@KateMiddleton02) April 29, 2017

It seems the event is water under the bridge and that Prince William and Kate Middleton are solid and possibly preparing for their next addition.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images]