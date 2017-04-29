Chris Brown Says People ‘Read’ Too Much Into His Rumored Friendship With Rihanna

Chris Brown has been fueling dating reports with ex-girlfriend Rihanna ever since following the “Needed Me” singer on Instagram last month, but it looks as though Breezy is adamant about shutting down claims suggesting that he and Rih may be planning to get back together in the near future.

In March, Chris Brown made headlines after following Rihanna on Instagram for the first time since their on-again, off-again relationship ended abruptly in 2013, prompting fans to speculate over whether the former couple may be back on speaking terms.

While neither Chris nor Rihanna commented on the singer’s decision to follow his ex on the social media site, the reunion rumors only continued to escalate after Brown began following Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram just shy of Rihanna’s 29th birthday in February.

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom to let it be known that he is up to absolutely nothing and that Melissa will always be the homie A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:38am PST

“MELISSA IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY HOMIE,” Chris Brown explained in response to an inquisitive post by the Shade Room. “Don’t get too excited people. Not gonna happen.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin —-???????????? #chrisbrown #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:12am PST

Similarly, when fans took to Instagram to begin speculating over whether Rihanna and Breezy may be keeping a rumored romance out of the public eye, Brown took to social media to note, “Y’all must be bored. Not gonna happen. Melissa has always been family to me. Nothing more to it and nothing less.”

Despite Brown’s adamancy about dodging the Rihanna reunion rumors, the “Privacy” singer had to address the claims once again earlier this week after commenting on a post shared by Rihanna’s bestie on Instagram on Thursday.

???? A post shared by @mdollas11 on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

“If your phone doesn’t ring, it’s me,” Melissa Forde’s text post read on April 27, alongside a “smirking face” emoji.

In response to Melissa’s post, Chris Brown also commented with a “smirking face” emoji, prompting a debate amongst fans over whether Brown may be dropping hints about his efforts to get close to Rihanna once again.

However, after one debate erupted between two fans on the social media site over the newly surfaced rumors, Brown took to one fan’s post to suggest that people are reading too much into his social media comments.

“#PunIntendedChallenge *smirking face emoji* they read into everything,” Breezy wrote in response to the fans’ debate, as seen in a screengrab obtained by Holly Gozzip.

While Rihanna continues to remain mum regarding the activity surrounding her and Brown’s alleged friendship, Breezy isn’t shy when it comes to making his feelings known about Rihanna’s close friends and family.

Earlier this month, Chris Brown took to Instagram to send his well-wishes to Rihanna’s mom, Monica Braithwaite, on her 57th birthday, thus drawing attention from “Chrianna” supporters on social media.

Awww #ChrisBrown showing #Rihanna 's mom some birthday love ❤ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

However, Brown was quick to shut down claims suggesting that he sent the “Love on the Brain” songstress and her mom flowers for Valentine’s Day, taking to one fan’s page to outright call the rumors a “lie.”

Despite Chris’ willingness to comment on the status of his closeness with Rihanna’s friends and family, the last time that the songstress spoke of Brown in a public manner occurred in Vanity Fair’s October 2015 issue, telling the magazine that while she and Chris aren’t friends, they aren’t exactly enemies either.

“I don’t hate him,” Rihanna spoke of her relationship with Brown. “I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

In addition, Rihanna spoke on her decision to date Brown once again after his headline-making assault on her in 2009, telling the publication that while she wanted the “best” for Brown, she felt she had to “walk away” from the romance in 2013.

“I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn’t understand him. Even after…But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you’re the enemy,” Rihanna explained.

“You want the best for them, but if you remind them of their failures, or if you remind them of bad moments in their life, or even if you say I’m willing to put up with something, they think less of you—because they know you don’t deserve what they’re going to give,” she continued.

Rihanna concluded, “And if you put up with it, maybe you are agreeing that you [deserve] this, and that’s when I finally had to say, ‘Uh-oh, I was stupid thinking I was built for this.’ Sometimes you just have to walk away.”

What do you think of Chris Brown’s reaction to the newly surfaced Rihanna dating rumors?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images & Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]