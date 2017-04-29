Blake Lively Throws Shade At Ryan Reynolds At ‘Time’ 100 Gala

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are quickly becoming everyone’s ideal relationship goals with the way they keep their romance alive and share their unique senses of humor, knowing just how far they can push one another. The couple, who have two children together, are equally supportive of one another, so it’s rare to see one at an event like the Time 100 Gala without the other. As Reynolds was honored at the event, Blake was seen beaming with pride, but that didn’t keep her from casting a little humorous shade at the Deadpool star.

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds and It Was Hilarious

Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Ryan Reynolds and his wife attended the Time 100 Gala not just as guests, but also, as Time shares, for the Deadpool star to be recognized as one of the magazine’s most influential people of 2017. It’s an honor bestowed on relatively few people, considering the pool of talented and celebrated people from which there is to choose, and many believe that Ryan Reynolds is worthy of the title.

Still, Blake Lively couldn’t resist taking a shot or two at Reynolds, in honor of the presentation.

An Instagram post made by Lively shows a television monitor hanging in the background at the Time 100 Gala with a dark silhouette of Reynolds in the foreground.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor… If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend,” Ms. Lively captioned the post.

Ryan Reynolds also shared an Instagram post to commemorate the evening, though, in this instance, the Deadpool actor showed a more serious side, leaving the sharp wit to Blake. He shared a picture of himself with Lively at the Time event, captioning it with a surprisingly sincere expression of gratitude.

Met some magical, innovative, badass people last night. Thank you #Time100 for including me on this list. And any night that ends in a huge, snappy dance number is a good night by me. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“Met some magical, innovative, bada** people last night,” writes Reynolds. “Thank you #Time100 for including me on this list. And any night that ends in a huge, snappy dance number is a good night by me.”

Ryan and Blake Share Their Family Hawaiian Vacation with Fans

????: @vancityreynolds ???????? A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

When Blake and Ryan aren’t making public appearances or starring in new film projects, the couple are busy at home raising their daughters, 2-year-old James Reynolds and 6-month-old Ines Reynolds. As Us Weekly reports, the family sometimes takes things abroad, as was the case when the whole Reynolds clan took off for a Hawaiian getaway.

Blake Lively commemorated the vacation with a snapshot of herself enjoying the tropical Hawaiian beaches. In the pictures, Lively is seen wearing a light blue denim jacket, a white lacy bikini top with a matching skirt flowing from her waist. Blake also wore a lei with purple and white flowers.

The actress captioned the pictures with simple emojis of a camera, a palm tree, and a hibiscus flower. It seems the family was keeping her too busy to add anything more thoughtful to the caption.

Blake recently shared details about the birth of Ines Reynolds, when the topic of her children was brought up in a game of Fact or Fiction, sponsored by Glamour magazine. During the round, Ms. Lively revealed that Ryan Reynolds kept her entertained throughout the birthing process by playing music in the delivery room.

“My husband played ‘Let’s Get It On’ [by Marvin Gaye] while I was in labor,” Lively said

“[The doctor was] laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop my baby,” she added.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were wed in 2012, during a private South Carolina ceremony. The couple has kept their children away from the Hollywood spotlight, but James and Ines did make their public debut when Mr. Reynolds received his star on the Walk of Fame last December.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]