Angelina Jolie Throws A Post-Pitt Divorce Party, Brad Has Dinner With The Kids

The ongoing divorce and custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been the subject of headlines for months now, ever since Angelina shocked the masses when she announced she was filing for divorce from one of the world’s sexiest men.

Rumors of a split swirled prior to the actress’ eventual admission and announcement, and bitter proceedings followed which also included an FBI investigation that was brought against Pitt reportedly due to alleged child abuse. The Allied star was quickly cleared of any charges, yet the difficult time for the estranged couple has carried on.

Despite the troublesome times, both Jolie and Pitt have carried on in their respective careers and the UN special envoy has been spending a good deal of time in London. It’s recently been shared that the beauty is set to throw a celebration party for her newly single status and due to having finally split from Pitt.

A source shared details with Radar Online about the supposed party that will be thrown thousands of miles away from Brad, in London.

“Angie doesn’t want to call it a divorce party, so instead she calls it her ‘manumission,’ which the dictionary defines as the act of freeing, and she’s banning all mention of Brad at it. She’s hosting it in London with her new posh circle of pals, including Baroness and British politician Arminka Helic. It will be super discreet. Angie doesn’t want this to get out when she and Brad are so close to finalizing their divorce.”

Since Jolie announced her intentions to file for divorce, she has gained a less-favorable view by onlookers, yet the actress was open and showed brief emotion recently when she spoke on BBC and Good Morning America about the tough time she, Brad and the kids were going through.

The Cut relays the words spoken by Jolie during her interview with BBC.

“We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it…I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

The talented director who has sought full physical custody of she and Brad’s six children and went on to share her intentions with her family in the future.

“Everything I do, I hope, is that I represent something and I represent the right things to my children and give the right sense of what they’re capable of and … the world as it should be seen. Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world where they have a really good sense and become grounded people.”

Although Brad has not been able to spend very much time with his children since he and Angelina split, the star recently was able to finally have time with the kids – Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8. The whole brood spent the night with Pitt while Jolie’s two nannies for the kids also stayed along to assist with the sleepover. A source shared, however, that Pitt does not need nannies, stating, “Brad has no need to have his own nannies right now,” as NY Daily News noted.

Up until this most recent visit, there had always been a therapist present whenever Pitt was with the children. This time around, there was no therapist present, but it was the therapist who suggested that the two nannies be present for the visitation. This visit comes only weeks after the children of the estranged couple visited Pitt at his Los Feliz home back in early April.

