‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Film: Another Piece Of Evidence Pointing To Spinoff’s Existence Emerges

It is looking more and more likely that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the center of the next Star Wars spinoff film being developed by Disney and Lucasfilm.

The companies are making sure to take into account fan feedback when it comes to putting together these Star Wars story films, and it looks like the collaborators are giving the Star Wars community what they want, which is an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was recently asked whether or not the next Star Wars spinoff will feature one of Luke Skywalker’s mentors. Interestingly, she neither denied nor confirmed it.

She simply said that they have started discussing spinoffs and that they are currently “immersed” in the Han Solo movie and will soon go over the script for Star Wars: Episode 9.

“In the next six or eight months we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop here. After 40 years of adventures, fans have so much information and so many theories about the way that can take these stories and theories that emerge are sometimes new ideas for us that we hear, read and pay attention to everything what is said. It is clear that the franchise is owned by the as much by the fans as it’s owned by [the people at Lucasfilm].”

Kennedy hinted that Lucasfilm is adamant in integrating the fans in forming the next slate of Star Wars spinoff films. Clearly, one of the most requested is a movie featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, making it a likely choice for the studio.

Although Kennedy is not ready to talk about the next spinoffs, Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars HQ believes that an Obi-Wan film is one of the planned movies and the fact that she did not directly answer the question suggests that such project could be on the table.

In fact, a recent report by Omega Underground claimed that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is being tapped to write the script for the purported Obi-Wan Star Wars spinoff, which suggests that Lucasfilm is farther into the development than they are letting on.

Interestingly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-writer Gary Whitta told Coming Soon back in March that the Star Wars saga films could feature new characters instead of legacy characters like Obi-Wan.

He pointed out that the first Star Wars saga film focused on brand new characters and planets and that familiar characters like Leia and Darth Vader were there because the story won’t be complete without them.

“One of the thing things we really want to do at Lucasfilm is create a universe and not keep relying on old legacy characters. We’ve got Rey and Finn and Kylo Ren, they’ve already introduced a new generation of characters. Whatever kind of Star Wars films they’re making 10 or 20 years from now, I don’t think they’re going to be relying on the same legacy story elements as we have in the past.”

That being said, the upcoming Star Wars spinoffs might center on brand new characters and will only feature appearances from beloved legacy characters that will play crucial roles in the story being told.

However, it does not seem like Lucasfilm is set to go down that route this early. After all, Han Solo, which is set to hit theaters next year, is just the second of the many Star Wars spinoffs expected to be released.

The third spinoff film is expected to arrive late 2019 or 2020 at the earliest. With the buzz mostly focused on Obi-Wan being the central character and Lucasfilm committed to doing fan service, an Obi-Wan film might fill this spot.

Ewan McGregor has expressed time and again that he is willing to reprise the role. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said that he wants to do an Obi-Wan film, but is yet to be approached by Lucasfilm about it.

Star Wars HQ warns that McGregor might simply be throwing fans off so as to not spoil the surprise. On the other hand, if he is telling the truth, this is because Lucasfilm is still too busy working on Star Wars: Episode 9 and Han Solo to kick off the development for the films that will follow.

The Fargo star emphasizes that if an Obi-Wan Star Wars movie is indeed on the agenda, it won’t be out for a few years.

