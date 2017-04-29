Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes Gives Update On Signing With Ring Of Honor

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes has kept very busy since leaving his former employer nearly a year ago. Since then, he has been one of the only people who could appear on both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. In what is typically viewed as taboo, since Impact Wrestling and ROH are competitors, Cody was able to use his value to appear on both shows at the same time. In Impact, Cody initially came in as a babyface and took then-champion Eddie Edwards to the limit during his opportunity to become Impact World Heavyweight Champion.

In ROH, Cody made his in-ring debut against Jay Lethal at Final Battle, but showed his true colors as he turned on Lethal. Cody returned to Impact and became a villain as well, as he turned on Impact Grand Champion Moose after becoming jealous of his alliance with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, who was briefly nicknamed “Mini Moose.”

Cody also joined the infamous Bullet Club faction, solidifying his stint as a heel. Laced with underhanded tactics and displays of middle fingers to the crowd, Cody made sure to maintain his heel persona, which is something that very few people who are booked as heels try to do anymore. At the Supercard of Honor event in Lakeland, Florida, during WrestleMania weekend, Lethal was able to gain retribution from Cody by defeating him in a Texas Bullrope match.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his match for Luke Gallows’ Wrestlemerica company, Cody stated that he is ready to settle down and make a decision after traveling the world for nearly a year.

“I’m about to make a decision. It’s been really fun to cross all the streams, but at this point I do need to find a new home. There is something to not always reminding people of a show they’ve already seen, but instead embracing the one right in front of him. I am Cody, and I can promise you that the future is going to be even better than the past.”

Dave Meltzer, in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, hinted at speculation that Cody would be choosing to devote his time to ROH due to his SI interview, as well as not being involved in the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. Cody also showed his immediate plans during the Supercard of Honor show, as he attacked ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels after his successful title defense against Dalton Castle.

“For the very first time in my career, my goal of the world title is clearly defined. It was an out-of-body experience when I put my hands on that title after the Dalton Castle-Christopher Daniels match at Supercard of Honor,” Rhodes told SI about the attack.

"Change is the only constant in life…" pic.twitter.com/ZYIXVr0TB9 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2017

Despite this, Cody went on Twitter to dispel any rumors of being exclusive to any promotion right now.

“I have not signed with [Ring of Honor]. Both parties can confirm,” he stated.

For the foreseeable future, Cody is still going to be very busy with independent shows. This weekend, he will be appearing at What Culture Pro Wrestling’s No Regrets event, where he is the Internet Champion for the promotion. Next week, he is scheduled to face Joey Ryan in a cage match for the APW promotion. The following week, he is scheduled for a meet & greet and autograph session for Bulletproof Wrestling. Cody is also promoting a BBQ and tailgate, and that he will be cooking his “World Famous Rhodes’ burgers and hotdogs.”

If Cody does end up making a decision to settle down, it does not seem like it will be anytime soon, as he is enjoying himself as one of the most valuable commodities on the independent scene.

