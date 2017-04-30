‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Stuns Chloe, What Does He Ask Her To Do?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor (Eric Braeden) will have a tense encounter with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) during the week of May 1. Victor will put Chloe on blast and force her to help him make things right with his family.

The Newmans Refuse To Forgive Victor

On Monday, Victor will explain how much it hurts that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) turned her back on him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he never expected Nikki to throw him out of his home. He thought they would be together until the day he died.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki will refuse to forgive Victor. She tells him only to come back to the main house to get his mail. Of course, Nikki’s ice queen routine bothers Victor, but he respects her wishes and leaves her alone.

Today on #YR, Jack & Nikki share a moment and Victoria wants to reunite w/ Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/h4sz5TV5Wy pic.twitter.com/g8cB6eUbBf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 28, 2017

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor expected Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to turn on him. He added that they have turned on him before, so it didn’t hurt his feelings. However, Nikki has always been there for him. He expected her to understand him. Will Nikki forgive Victor?

The Lies The Newmans’ Tell

During the week of May 1, the Newman secret will threaten multiple relationships. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) thinks that Billy (Jason Thompson) lied to her to keep her believing that he wanted to be with her. She thinks that he wanted to keep her as a “side chick” while he continued his relationship with Victoria.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis will tell Billy that he will not use her — she deserves more. Of course, Billy won’t understand why she is so upset with him because he believes that Nikki had an MS flare-up.

This time, it isn’t Billy’s fault. He had no reason to question Victoria’s story about her mother’s health. Now that Phyllis knows the truth, Billy will know in no time.

Young and the Restless promo for the week of May 1 shows both Victoria and Phyllis angry with Billy. How will Victoria explain why she’s been so distant when Billy tells her he knows that Nikki isn’t ill? It should be exciting to watch.

Chloe Returns But What Is Victor Planning?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chloe will come back during the week of May 1. Victor will track her down and show up in her motel room. When she sees him, she looks scared. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will unleash his wrath on her.

No one knows what Victor wants with Chloe, but one thing is sure: Victor’s wrath is not pretty, so Chloe has every reason to be scared. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he needs her to help him win his family back.

For the Newmans to forgive Victor, he needs to prove that Chloe paid some type of price for murdering Adam. Young and the Restless fans know that Victor is not above either killing her or having her killed.

If he doesn’t kill her, there is the risk that she will come back and reveal his role in Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death. If Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discovers that Victor brought Chloe to Genoa City to help him, she will be livid. There’s also the juicy tidbit that Victoria and Nick knew about it and didn’t tell her. Let’s just say that it wouldn’t be pretty.

Young and the Restless fans, will the Newmans forgive Victor? Is Adam really dead? How will Chloe’s storyline end?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

