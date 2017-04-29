Terry Crews: Former NFL Player-Turned-Actor Honors Draft With Throwback Pic, Inspiring Message To Draftees

Actor Terry Crews found a clever way to remind his fans that he was an NFL draft pick long before he became a comedic actor, action movie star, and Old Spice spokesman.

The 48-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor shared a team photo from his days on the San Diego Chargers roster. The former defensive end and linebacker is featured in the 1993 photo among the crowd of professional athletes wearing a No. 51 jersey.

As stated in the photo caption, Terry Crews decided to share this “blast from the past” photo in honor of the current NFL draft weekend that has millions of people on the edge of their seats — from players, coaches, and team owners to draft candidates, agents, and childhood dreamers.

Crews decided to add a touch of inspiration to his throwback NFL photo by presenting words of wisdom to the new draftees.

“Football is just a means to your dreams. It should never be the end of them.”

On a more somber note, Terry Crews also showed his respect for his former teammates who have since passed away.

Based on the San Diego Chargers roster line-up from 1993, Crews was likely referring to the following fallen NFL players.

Lewis Bush – Heart attack at 42 (December 2011)

Shawn Lee – Cardiac arrest at 44 (February 2011)

Doug Miller – Struck by lighting at 28 (July 1998)

Chris Mims – Enlarged heart at 38 (October 2008)

Mike Mooney – Died in his sleep at 37 (March 2007)

Junior Seau – Suicide at 43 (May 2012)

Curtis Whitley – Drug overdose at 39 (May 2008)

Terry Crews made headlines back in 2014 when he claimed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the NFL was a cult.

“There is this thing where the team kind of looks at [itself] as your father… The NFL is a cult, because you’ve been looking at this motto and this logo for your whole life… You’re like ‘They wouldn’t do anything to hurt me. They never would.’ And, uh oh, maybe they would… When you give your life over to something like that and give your total trust into something like that, it will always disappoint you.”

On a more positive note, Terry Crews has also been quoted for explaining how his days in the NFL prepared him for his acting career. He claimed that his football career taught him how to deal with rejection, improve, and “go from one level to the next.” Even though he had no previous acting experience, Crews further explained that he learned he would eventually get better by applying himself.

Terry Crews was selected by the Los Angeles Rams as a Round 11 pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. Between his draft selection in 1991 and retirement in 1997, Crews played for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins.

After ending his professional football career, a 29-year-old Terry moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

His resume of acting credits continues to grow with each passing year — a list filled with memorable TV roles (including Julius Rock on Everybody Hates Chris and Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine), animated films, and live-action movie roles, as well as video games and music videos.

Over the years, his acting has led to an extensive list of award nominations from such ceremonies as the Teen Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild.

Most people today would probably recognize Terry Crews as a high-profile actor more than a former NFL draft pick and football player. His dominating physical presence is complemented by his witty comic timing, his uncanny talent for physical comedy, and the fact that he is usually surrounded by an ensemble of talented actors and actresses.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]