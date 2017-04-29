Watch The Donald Trump Harrisburg Rally Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video, Links

President Trump is holding a rally tonight in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, rather than attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

NBC News claims that Trump is the first president in more than 30 years to skip the event. He revealed in late February via his Twitter feed that he wasn’t attending.

The Trump Harrisburg rally, which some consider a form of thunder-stealing, counter-programming to the Washington journalists’ dinner which been described as the “nerd prom,” will take place at the the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center at the New Holland Arena. Doors to the venue open at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the rally itself is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m.

With his appeal to blue-collar voters, Pennsylvania was one of the states that Trump flipped from blue to red on his way to the White House in Election 2016..

Most media industry observers expect that the nerd prom, with a lot of entertainment celebrities in the audience, will be heavy on Trump bashing, which may explain why the president is spending his Saturday elsewhere. In a media interview this week, however, Trump said he would show up at the correspondents’ dinner next year.

Right Side Broadcasting is covering the Donald Trump Harrisburg event live and is already online streaming pre-show coverage.

Looking forward to RALLY in the Great State of Pennsylvania tonight at 7:30. Big crowd, big energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017

According to Gateway Pundit, President Trump could announce tonight that Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn might build a factory in Pennsylvania or elsewhere in the U.S., although it remains to be seen if such a announcement will actually be part of the festivities. President Trump met with Foxconn chairman last week.

A former Democrat and independent before running for president on the GOP ticket, Trump has just marked his first 100 days in office as the 45th commander in chief of the U.S. The media’s portrayal of the early stages of the Trump administration has generally been negative, particularly insofar as the controversy of the Russia’s alleged meddling in the election, that Congress still hasn’t been able to finalize the Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation, and that some west coast federal judges have blocked both the temporary travel ban from terror-prone countries and the withdrawal of funds from sanctuary cities. Among other things, disarray and infighting among the White House staff has also been reported.

Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017

On the other hand, business and consumer confidence are up, regulations have been rolled back, border security is much improved, the stock market has hit record highs, international trade is being reformed (such as the recent agreement by Canada and Mexico to renegotiate NAFTA), and a new Supreme Court justice was successfully confirmed. A recent series of polls suggests that the Trump cohort is still solidly behind the president despite his low overall approval rating.

In his weekly address yesterday, Trump insisted that his first 100 days “has been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” particularly as it relates to job creation. He also vowed that his only allegiance is to the American citizenry rather than career politicians and/or special interests.

“Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soared, reaching higher than any time in nine years. Optimism among manufacturers is at a record high and small business confidence has seen its largest increase in nearly four decades,” the president claimed.

The Washington Examiner explained that President Trump has kept a large number of his campaign promises in addition to the Gorsuch nomination, many via executive order. This includes withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, green-lighting the Keystone Pipeline, eliminating federal regulations, detaining criminal illegal aliens for deportation, and banning lobbying by White House officials for five years after they leave the government.

“Truth be told, next January, on the occasion of Trump’s first year in office, if he has passed either a full-scale Obamacare repeal and replace measure or a major tax reform measure, that would be a reasonably good legislative record for a first year,” the Examiner noted.

Although Congress stripped out funding for the border wall in the temporary spending measure that Trump signed yesterday to avoid a government shutdown, he has not backed down from promising that the wall will be built in his first term, Squawker detailed. Lack of progress on the border wall could be a deal-breaker for Trump-leaning voters heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

“President Trump has signed more bills into law than his most recent GOP predecessors in his first 100 days in office but still lacks a major legislative accomplishment, a new study finds….Nearly half of the measures enacted by Trump repeal Obama-era regulations. Republicans have been using an obscure law known as the Congressional Review Act to undo late-term Obama administration rules,” TheHill reported yesterday.

In a roundup article in Politico about the continuing disconnect between the mainstream media and President Trump, one writer cautioned political scribes about cherry-picking anti-Trump tweets that fit within the Beltway or bicoastal worldview. “Many journalists vastly underestimated Trump’s popularity before the election; the media need to avoid making the same mistake now that he is president.”

