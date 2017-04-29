WWE Rumors: Top Five Rumors Heading Into ‘Payback’ On Sunday Night – Former World Champion To Suffer Huge Loss

Don’t look for one of the two major titles to be on the line this weekend at Payback as Randy Orton isn’t defending his and Brock Lesnar is on hiatus with the WWE Universal Title. This seems to be one of the most thrown-together pay-per-view (PPV) events in a long time and falling ratings are not helping matters either. Still, there are a few rumors flying around and if they actually happen, it could make for an interesting night.

Please remember that these are only rumors and not necessarily guaranteed to happen as reported or at all. The only sure things are the matches that WWE has scheduled for Payback and all of this is just speculation.

Roman Reigns will lose to Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns has not been seen in weeks as he’s been off of television to sell the “internal injuries” suffered in the brutal attack of Braun Strowman. Since that time, Strowman has been destroying anyone and everyone who gets in his way as WWE continues to build him up as an absolute monster.

With all of this build behind Strowman, it makes no sense for him to suffer a loss and lose all the momentum he’s gained this past month. Reigns is coming off of a huge WrestleMania 33 victory over The Undertaker which means a loss right now won’t really hurt him. The National feels as if Strowman will pick up a huge win, but it likely won’t be clean.

Sasha Banks will turn heel and betray Bayley

Bayley is going to defend her Raw Women’s Title against a woman who looking to become the first superstar to capture the major title on both brands. Alexa Bliss has a great chance of picking up a huge victory on Team Red, but there have been small signs of dissension on the part of Sasha Banks. Sportskeeda believes that everything is leading to it and Bayley could be betrayed by her “best friend” at Payback on Sunday night.

Bray Wyatt will defeat WWE Champion Randy Orton

WWE has given this match a lot of build-up, but still, there is hardly anyone who knows what a “House of Horrors” Match actually is. Word has it that it will begin with a pre-taped segment at the compound of The Wyatt Family and somehow move into the ring to finish it all up, but what will happen at the end of the whole mess?

As reported by CBS Sports, WWE has quietly taken the WWE Championship out of the mix and made this a non-title match. With that being the case, it would not be surprising to see Bray Wyatt pick up a huge victory over Orton and pick up a lot of momentum after his loss at WrestleMania 33.

Bo Dallas will join his brother in a new Wyatt Family

It has been rumored for years, but this is as good a time as any for the real-life brothers to form an alliance on WWE television. Bo Dallas has been left in limbo once again as he has no direction and nothing to do on the main roster of Monday Night Raw, but what if he joins Bray Wyatt?

Sportskeeda is reporting that a brand new version of The Wyatt Family could begin at Payback and have Dallas interfere in the “House of Horrors.” It would make sense and give Wyatt the backing he desperately needs with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan still on SmackDown Live.

No surprises at all will happen

While there may be a few expected upsets here and there, rumor has it that Payback may not have any shocks and surprises at all. Cageside Seats is reporting that the PPV will likely be very straight-forward and simply rely on the matches and the WWE Network as its selling points.

Here is the full card for WWE Payback on Sunday night:

“House of Horrors” Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Raw Tag Team Championship: Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Kickoff Match: Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Payback has shaped up to be a decent PPV, but it is one that’s rather difficult to get excited about. The WWE Universal Title is nowhere to be found. The “House of Horrors” Match is still something completely unknown. Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen in weeks. Rumors aren’t really running wild for this particular event and it is hard to think that this is one that will bring a lot of viewers to the network at all.

[Featured Image by WWE]