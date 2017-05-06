Porn Star Attacked By Shark Filming Sexy Ad Off Florida Coast – Video Goes Viral

A porn star filming a sex cam site commercial from inside a shark cage went from playful frolicking into terror mode when a shark came a bit too close for comfort. With the cameras still rolling Molly Cavalli tried to make it back up to the water’s surface to escape the shark when the predator clamped down on her foot and ankle. The water turned blood red following the shark’s debut on film as Cavalli screamed for help.

According to the Toronto Sun, the scene for this commercial was expected to depict something along the lines of a “buoyant blond goes shark diving” as the porn star was lowered into the water in a shark-proof cage. The shoot’s location was off the Florida coast and when the boat came upon three lemon sharks, this is when Cavalli was lowered into the water in the cage.

Dressed in a tight white thong-style bathing suit that was semi-see through, the porn star donned a snorkel and flippers, just like a deep-sea diver. The scene was set and the cameras were rolling when Molly started to tread water in the cage, which attracted one of the sharks her way, according to the Toronto Sun. While attempting to swim her way to the surface her foot somehow got outside the shark-proof cage, giving the shark just enough to clamp down on.

Suddenly a blood-red cloud formed in that underwater location turning the feel of this shoot into a horror movie. This was no longer a scene depicting sex appeal from Molly inside her cage among the sharks. Her screams of agony broke the tranquility of the ocean waves once her head breached the water’s surface. The video of the shark attack is seen below, but be warned – you will see the gash she endured in this shark attack, which entails blood and is considered NSFV. So if you are squeamish, you might want to skip watching the video.

The shark had clamped down on her foot and ankle, which was the part of her body sticking out of the cage. The scene turned into a rescue operation as she’s helped out of the water while screaming in pain. This was not the sexy scene that Molly and the production crew were going for. The crystal blue water was tainted blood red as she tried to get her foot out of the shark’s mouth.

According to the Express UK, this attack left the porn star attempting to make it to the surface while “swimming in a pool of blood.” The video that captured this horrific event of a shark grabbing hold of this porn star turns a bit graphic when the camera pans to the gash on the porn star’s leg.

The shark was about 10-feet long and had the advantage of strength in the water over the wounded porn star. Once she was back on the boat, the day of shooting was done as she was rushed to shore and to a nearby hospital.

She needed 20 stitches for the gash that shark left in her foot. Molly Cavalli did issue a statement to her fans once she was treated at the hospital, thanking them for their outpouring of support during one very dark hour of her life.

“I want to thank my fans for their outpouring of support as I heal my foot following the shark bite. Luckily it only required 20 stitches. I’m fine. It’s not that bad. I had a great experience anyway and now I have a story to tell forever.”

Not only will she have the story to tell, but she might possibly get a scar out of the deal to back up that story each time she tells it for decades to come. The adult entertainment company, CamSoda, which is the company this porn star represents, released a statement from the Vice President of the company, Darren Press.

He explained how Molly saw the shark approach the cage, which prompted her to swim up to the surface of the water. While she was making her way to the top, Molly’s foot “rose above the protected netting and drifted outside of the shark-proof cage. Once treated at the hospital, Molly was released and is in good spirits, which is evident with the message she passed along to fans.”

Here’s a bit of trivia about shark attacks: Did you know that the majority of the shark attacks around the world happen in the North American waters? You might have thought that Australia or South Africa would have that distinction, but they don’t. Express UK, does say that the waters off Australia is a close second to North America coastal waters for shark attacks, most folks probably would have guessed it was the other way around.

[Featured Image by Schalk van Zuydam/AP Images]