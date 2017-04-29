Donald Trump’s First 100-Days Scorecard

Donald Trump promised us a 100-day action plan to Make America Great Again. Now that he’s been president for 100 days, how does he measure up to his own standards?

Corruption in Washington, DC

Trump promised six measures that would clean up corruption and special interest collusion in the capital.

Term limits for Congress: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis introduced a joint resolution in January. The Senate and the House still have to vote. Federal Hiring Freeze: Public health, public safety, and the military are exempt from the freeze Trump signed in January. For every new federal regulation, two old regulations must be lifted: So far, so good for this executive order that curbs government bloat. Five-year ban on Congressional lobbyists: Trump signed an order for his branch preventing former employees from becoming lobbyists, but Congress hasn’t voted on the matter themselves. Lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments: Trump signed an executive order requiring employees to sign an ethics pledge stating that they will never lobby for the benefit of a foreign government. Ban foreign lobbyists from raising money for American elections: This has not been passed.

Protect American Workers

Trump came up with seven action steps to protect American workers.

Renegotiate NAFTA: Trump is in talks with Canada and Mexico, who do not want the U.S. to withdraw from the agreement, to renegotiate NAFTA. Withdraw from TPP: Trump swiftly withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific-Partnership soon after his inauguration. Label China a currency manipulator: The Treasury Department would not do it, saying “China stopped manipulating currency about three years ago.“ Identify foreign trade abuses that unfairly impact American workers: The secretary of commerce has been tasked with preparing a report so that grievances can be addressed. Lift restriction on energy sources like oil and coal: Trump signed an executive order regarding this at the same time he rescinded four of Obama’s executive orders about energy and climate change. Permit the Pipelines: Both the Keystone Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipleline are now being built. Redirect money from U.N. climate change programs to water infrastructure: Trump is waiting on Congressional approval for his proposed budget, and already the EPA gave $100 million to Flint, Michigan for their water crisis.

Security and Law

The third part of Trump’s 100-day action plan to Make American Great Again details how he plans to restore security and constitutional rule of law.

Cancel all of Obama’s unconstitutional orders: Although it depends on your definition of unconstitutional, Trump has rescinded a number of Obama’s executive orders. Select a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: Neil Gorsuch was recently sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court Justice. Cancel federal funding to sanctuary cities: Trump’s attempts to force this have been met with heavy opposition, especially from California. Remove criminal illegal immigrants: Deportations by ICE agents have been widely publicized in the media, and are up 33% compared to last year. Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions and enact extreme vetting: Chaos erupted days after Trump’s inauguration, whereupon signing an executive order limiting immigration from seven countries thousands of people were detained or stuck in airports across the globe. A federal court lifted the ban, but Trump has vowed to appeal it.

Looking over Trump’s proposed 100-day action plan and comparing it with his actions in office during this time, it’s clear that he has made a strong effort to follow what he set out to do as President.

Although many vocal people do not like Trump’s plan, most of Trump’s stumbling blocks came from Congress and the courts. The Trump administration has had a lot of difficulty getting his team confirmed, Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch being a good example.

With Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and a Republican controlled Congress, Trump has an advantage at getting what he wants done. Having followed through on most of the items on the list, it is clear that Trump is doing his best to enact the policies that got him elected.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]