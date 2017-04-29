Is The Spoon Test Accurate? Viral Video Explains Licked Spoon Health Test For Home Health Screenings

Is a licked spoon test an accurate tool for checking your health at home?

That is the claim featured in a now-viral video that has been making waves on Facebook this week.

The video, which was initially posted on Facebook Thursday, walks users through conducting a licked spoon test as an “easy way to check your health in a minute.”

As shown in the video, the first step is to take a standard spoon and pass it over the entire surface of your tongue. The illustration in the video shows the spoon being moved up and down multiple times perhaps to ensure that the spoon touches all parts of the tongue. After licking the spoon, the actual spoon health test starts shortly after you place the spoon inside of a clear packet and place it under a light for one minute. The illustration used in the video shows the bagged spoon being placed underneath a standard desk lamp. Once the minute has passed, the spoon test process is complete so it is time to check the results.

According to the video, to read the results of this spoon health test, you have to pay close attention to the condition of the spoon. If the spoon is clean and does not have any blotches or smell, you reportedly pass the spoon test with no health problems.

If there are blotches or detected smells, the results vary depending on what you discover:

Colored Blotches

White or Yellow: Thyroid operations are disrupted.

White: Respiratory infection

Orange: Kidney problems

Purple: Poor blood circulation, bronchitis and/or increased cholesterol level

Odor

“Putrid and Sharp” Odor: Stomach or lung problems

Ammonia Smell: Kidney problems

Sweet Odor: Possible sign of diabetes

Is this spoon test an accurate at-home health test? Should people seriously consider conducting a licked spoon test in their own homes to determine if they have any signs of health conditions?

Since the video was first posted, it has generated more than 28 million views, 110,000 shares, and over 7,000 comments. Quite a few of the most popular comments, though, simply poke fun at the concept of using a licked spoon test as a health screening.

“If the spoon is blue, you just ate a raspberry Jolly Rancher. Brush your teeth and repeat steps 1 and 2.” – Alexander Borgan

“If the spoon melts, you have really bad acid reflux.” – Pop Pop Joe

“If it smells like garlic, you’ve likely been eating Italian food. If it smells like chocolate, pick a different spoon than the one you just ate pudding with.” – Kolten Burkes

“Oh good. Now I don’t need to see a doctor ever again since I have plenty of spoons.” – George Else, Jr.

Many other people posted serious comments, expressing their strong dislike and apparent annoyance of the spoon health test video. Some called it an “irresponsible post” while others mentioned the lack of medical experts, physicians or credible medical journals referenced at any point during the video.

The licked spoon health test was one of the six 60-second medical screenings people could do at home that was featured in a January 2016 story on the Today show.

Dr. Natalie Azar, a medical contributor for NBC News, was featured on a broadcast alongside Today show co-host Matt Lauer, walking him (and the viewers watching) through each of the one-minute medical screenings.

According to the report, the licked spoon test could simply be used to check for bad breath by smelling the spoon after the test is conducted to determine how your breath smells. As an added bonus, the health screening benefits essentially elevate this “bad breath test” to an at-home health examination. In addition to finding out what other people smell when you talk, you could also benefit from the early detection of various health conditions affecting your internal organs that may have gone undetected otherwise.

In addition to the licked spoon test for health checks, some of the other one-minute health screening featured were the dementia clock test, an artery cushion test and even a wobble test to check for a faulty thyroid.

