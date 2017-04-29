‘Arrow’ Season 6: Lian Yu To Still Be Featured, Helix Leader Mystery And Willa Holland As Series Regular

One of the things that fans noticed in Arrow Season 5 is the fact Thea Queen (Willa Holland) shows up at random. Thankfully for those who love the character, Season 6 will be different.

Executive producer Mac Guggenheim confirmed on his Tumblr page that Holland will be a series regular in Arrow Season 6, much to the delight of fans who have missed her.

Back in February, the EP revealed to TV Line that Holland was only contracted for 14 episodes in the current season of Arrow. That means she is sitting nine installments out with “Fighting Fire with Fire” the latest episode she appeared in.

It is unclear as to why this is the case, but Holland’s absence had some viewers worried that her role in Arrow is getting smaller, which might lead the actress to leave the show for good.

However, it looks like fans will see more of Thea in Arrow Season 6. Better yet, they won’t have to wait that long because Holland’s character is set to appear in the remaining episodes of the season.

In fact, the show might be cooking up a bigger storyline for the character in Arrow Season 6 as it was teased that her father Malcolm Merlyn (Jonathan Barrowman) will be a huge factor in the final wave of installments.

Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle teased to CBR that whatever he will be up to in the Season 5 finale, it will have something to do with Thea and Oliver (Stephen Amell).

“This season is all about legacy, and when Malcolm comes into the story, it’s really rooted as much by necessity from Oliver’s point of view as it is about what Malcolm means to him and what Malcolm means to Thea. It’s a great story, because it’s going to have a lot of action but it’s also going to have this kind of emotional undercurrent that is going to lead to a really big, huge series moment for him. I think it’s a great story to tell, and it’s great stuff for John to play.”

It is being speculated that Malcolm will be killed off in the season finale and that Arrow Season 6 will show its effect on Thea, who may not have found him as the greatest father, but still held a soft spot for him.

Apart from Thea, Arrow Season 6 will also see Paul Blackthorne as series regular, which comes as little surprise since Laurel’s (Katie Cassidy) Earth-2 doppelganger Black Siren will be heavily involved in the new season.

In fact, the Arrow Season 5 sizzle reel teases that the two will meet before the finale as Black Siren is all set to enter the scene as an ally to Prometheus (Josh Segarra).

Guggenheim also confirmed on his Tumblr that David Ramsey and Echo Kellum will also be series regulars in Arrow Season 6 so the team will be back in full force. Rick Gonzales and Juliana Harkavy were recently promoted as series regulars for the new season as well.

The Arrow executive producer also teased that while the Season 5 finale will round out the Lian Yu flashback storyline, there are still stories set in the island that are worth telling.

It turns out that Lian Yu will still be featured in Arrow Season 6. As to what extent or purpose remains to be seen, but considering that ARGUS has a prison there with potential baddies and enemies for Team Arrow shows that the series has a lot of reasons to come back to it.

Meanwhile, it was also teased that the new season of the hit DC Comics adaptation could delve deeper into Helix. It has been revealed in last week’s episode of Arrow Season 5 that their leader, the mysterious Cayden James, is the best hacker in the world and his skills prove destructive to ARGUS.

Many believe that his face was not shown in the installment because there is more to the character being saved up for a bigger reveal. When asked about this and the possibility of Felicity (Emily Bett-Rickards) taking him on, Guggenheim only replied with a wink emoticon, which could be him hinting that something is about to go down in Arrow Season 6 involving the hacker group.

As to what to expect in the Arrow Season 5 finale, the EP said that Amell and another cast member he did not name “delivered an Emmy-caliber performance.” He also promised “positive moments” involving Olicity in the upcoming episode, “Underneath,” which will see the exes trapped in the Arrow cave by Prometheus himself, who seems to have been there all along.

Arrow Season 6 understandably has no release date yet, but the Season 5 finale is set for May 24 on The CW.

