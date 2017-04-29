Seattle Seahawks Draft Grades: 2017 NFL Draft Yields More Depth, Seahawks Safety Tedric Thompson

Seattle Seahawks draft grades have come in for all seven rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Seahawks drafted Colorado strong safety Tedric Thompson early in the fourth round, potentially giving the team someone to add depth in the secondary. Thompson joins UCF cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was selected by the Seahawks with a third-round selection. Both defensive backs stand a good chance at making the Seahawks’ roster in training camp and could see quite a bit of time on the field during the 2017 NFL season.

A report by Sports Illustrated revealed Seattle Seahawks draft grades from the first three rounds but was delayed in reporting on Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft. Below is a full list of NFL draft grades for the team, but Day 3 grades come entirely from Pete Prisco at CBS Sports so far. A report by Prisco gave in-depth looks at each of the Seahawks’ draft picks, and he was not pleased that the team selected a third safety in the draft. By taking Cincinnati free safety Mike Tyson in the sixth round, the Seahawks’ draft grade took a big hit, dropping them from the list of highest-rated teams.

Prisco wasn’t pleased with the late sixth-round selection of Mississippi State offensive tackle Justin Senior either. Calling Senior a lineman with “above-average size and below-average athleticism,” he underscored just how badly the Seahawks have needed to add depth to the offensive line. It’s unclear how Senior will work with the current Seahawks roster, but he is likely to see a lot of playing time during training camp and in preseason games to see if he is worth a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Over the seven rounds and 11 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks addressed all the needs that remained following free agency this offseason. The question is whether they got the right pieces to fill out those roster spots. There are going to be a lot of positional battles during the summer camps as well as during the preseason games. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the full Seattle Seahawks schedule has been revealed for the upcoming season, including a preseason game against Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have two new weapons to work with during camp, with both guys providing a lot of size in their NFL draft grades. Michigan receiver Amara Darboh and East Central receiver David Moore will be given every opportunity to make the club and provide additional depth off the bench. Darboh also has an opportunity to be a sneaky pick who could return almost immediate dividends for the team. If the Seahawks go to more four or five receiver sets, that could turn Darboh into a very interesting weapon on offense.

Full Seattle Seahawks Draft Grades – 2017 NFL Draft (CBS / Sports Illustrated)

No. 35 – Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State [A / B]

No. 58 – Ethan Pocic, C, LSU [B / B]

No. 90 – Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF [B- / B]

No. 95 – Delano Hill, FS, Michigan [B- / B+]

No. 102 – Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina [B- / A-]

No. 106 – Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan [B+ / B+]

No. 111 – Tedric Thompson, SS, Colorado [B-]

No. 187 – Mike Tyson, FS, Cincinnati [D]

No. 210 – Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State [C-]

No. 226 – David Moore, WR, East Central [D]

No. 249 – Chris Carson, RB, Oklahoma State [D-]

When the 2017 NFL Draft began, not many Seahawks fans knew which direction general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll were going to go with their selections. The team added four additional selections through trades, and they head into camp with 11 new players to work with. Early round selections yielded some very positive Seattle Seahawks draft grades, but the jury will be out for a while on whether they struck gold with late-round selections again this year.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]