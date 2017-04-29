WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Reveals Which Attitude Era Star Popped Hard For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

One of the most exciting inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame this year was Diamond Dallas Page. While he was not a huge star in the WWE, Page was the most popular homegrown star in WCW and has helped turn around the lives of other WWE superstars. In a recent appearance on the Steve Austin Show, Dallas talked about the moment he heard that he was a new inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Diamond Dallas Page was filming interviews for his documentary Positively Living, which the WWE produced and just released. Mike, the producer, was there and had been in contact with Triple H without Dallas knowing. That was because Triple H wanted the reveal of the WWE Hall of Fame announcement on video.

This was the perfect way to keep Diamond Dallas Page from knowing the phone call was coming since the cameras were there already for the documentary. He got the phone call and Mike made sure to film the entire conversation. Page said that he wished that they had a camera on Triple H as well and it turns out they did, so fans could see what he said as well.

“They told me that they had been wanting to capture that moment with the boys forever, but how could you not know we have a camera in your face, so I was like one in a million, so I was just happy it was just me, what it means to me and all of us.”

Diamond Dallas Page then reminded Stone Cold Steve Austin about how he called and told him what happened. While Page was the face of WCW and their biggest homegrown star, Austin was someone who left WCW and reinvented himself in the WWE during the Attitude Era, becoming the biggest name in that company during the Monday Night Wars.

According to Diamond Dallas Page, the two of them knew each other for years, all the way back to their days in WCW. Austin was one of the first people that Dallas felt that he needed to call to let know what happened and the two shared the story of that phone call on the podcast as well.

“I said yeah, I’m going into the Hall of Fame and you just started screaming, yeah! Hell yeah! I’m so happy for you! Like, you popped. You were screaming and had the best reaction out of everybody. You’re going in man! Long overdue man! I’m so happy for you! You were as happy as I was, and that meant a lot to me.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Diamond Dallas Page also talked about the fact that Page never really had a chance to show his best side while in the WWE. Dallas said that it was not that big of a deal. He compared himself to Michael Jordan, in that no one says that Jordan played for the Wizards. They know him from playing for the Bulls.

Diamond Dallas Page said that he may not be remembered for his short time in the WWE but he will always be remembered as someone who played for WCW when they were on top and winning the Monday Night Wars. He said he was the only self-made star in WCW at the time until Bill Goldberg came around.

Dallas Page also talked about fellow WWE Hall of Fame members like Scott Hall, who he mentioned was inducted as Razor Ramone instead of under his own real name that he used in WCW. When the WWE inducted Dallas, they noted that his work Scott Hall, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Dustin Rhodes, and more that Diamond Dallas Page really solidified himself as a WWE Hall of Fame star outside of his WCW accomplishments.

