Melania Trump Dons $3,685 White A-Line Eyelet Dress And $675 Sold-Out Louboutin Lea Shoes, Hugs Child [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump donned the “Giambattista Valli A-Line Eyelet Dress,” as seen in the above and below photos, which is listed at $3,685 on the Moda Operandi retail website. As reported by White House Wardrobe, Mrs. Trump coupled the white A-line eyelet dress with sold-out “Lea” nude $675 Christian Louboutin shoes, also seen in below photos.

Melania Trump Wore the Dress To a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Children’s National Medical Center

Melania chose the nearly $4,000 dress when Mrs. Trump cut the ribbon at a ceremony at the Children’s National Health System.

Mrs. Trump appeared at the ceremony on Friday, April 28, in Washington. D.C., where Melania spoke as well.

The event was the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, which was designed as a space outdoors where children who are patients at the medical center can spend time with their family members and breathe in the fresh air while they are being treated at the hospital.

The Bunny Mellon Healing Garden was dedicated to first ladies.

A fuller view of the white dress can be seen in the below and above photos, with the intricate and feminine details of the dress made evident.

Melania held up a drawing as she spoke to the children.

The Details of Melania’s Dress

Melania was photographed in the white dress when she was the central focus of the “Blessing of the Garden,” which was the name of the event. With a temperature close to 84 degrees in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the Giambattista Valli dress seemed the perfect dress for Melania to wear for the warmer temperatures, as the dress’ description describes.

The eyelet finish provides cooling holes in the lightweight cotton fabric. Melania’s knee-length dress had a frilly hem, as seen in the above photo as Mrs. Trump stood at the see-through podium in the partially-lined dress. With a back zip closure, the white eyelet A-line dress was sleeveless, and seemed appropriate for a function involving children. In the past, some on social media have complimented and criticized Melania for some of her fashion choices, which some have deemed too sexy or fancy for other events.

The white dress was composed of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, and was made in Italy.

Melania Trump Hugs Child at Children’s National Medical Center

Melania can be seen hugging 7-year-old Noah Haas after Noah gave Mrs. Trump a gift.

As seen in the below photo, Melania may have paired the white dress with Christian Louboutin “So Kate” 120 patent leather pumps, with the narrow toe box on the pumps. Melania’s may have been the Christian Louboutin “So Kate” 120 Lea Nude Blush pumps, which Tradesy calls super rare and are the colors of the nude collection, which quickly sold out and aren’t for sale any longer.

Feedback on Melania’s fashions from social media can be read below.

“Wait CNN…I thought all those Republicans thought it was ‘shameful’ for @ FLOTUS to wear a dress w/o sleeves…oh, wait Melania is white…” “Last night I was told I dress like Melania Trump. # WINNING” “Our First Lady is absolutely stunning in everything she wears. #MAGA” “FLOTUS Melania # Trump looking like no First Lady has ever looked before…” “Melania shoes don’t go with that dress.” “TBF, Melania probably isn’t wearing sensible shoes and really slows Donnie down on those scary stairs that he can’t wait to be off.” “OMG..,,.I LOVE her shoes!! And MELANIA!!” “Who let Melania wear coral shoes with lilac and yellow balloons? I’m unreasonably upset by this tiny irrelevant detail.” “Melania looks like a million times better than @ realDonaldTrump also those shoes are great Melania!”

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]