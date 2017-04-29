World War 3: President Trump Warns ‘Major, Major Conflict With North Korea’ May Loom On The Horizon

In further World War 3 news, President Donald Trump has warned that there could be serious issues ahead due to North Korea’s continued missile tests and their refusal to halt their nuclear program. When Trump was asked on Saturday whether he felt that war was possible with North Korea, he answered in the affirmative, while adding that he felt the situation with North Korea right now might possibly be the largest global challenge that the United States faces.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely.”

Despite President Trump’s concerns over war with North Korea, he still feels that working diplomatically with the international community is the best possible strategy to avoid World War 3 which could happen if North Korea refuses to relent on their nuclear program and missile tests, as Live Trading News report.

Donald Trump has spoken strongly in favor of Chinese President Xi Jinping and admitted that he was extremely grateful to him for trying his best to work with North Korea. However, President Trump also noted that while he believes Jinping is doing everything he can to protect his country, there is still the very distinct possibility that there may be no feasible way to solve the issues with North Korea in the manner in which Jinping hopes.

“I believe he is trying very hard. He certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it. He is a good man. He is a very good man and I got to know him very well. With that being said, he loves China and he loves the people of China. I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it’s possible that he can’t.”

While President Trump is currently trying his hardest to put military options on the backbench in his dealings with North Korea, only time will tell if sanctions will work on the country or whether this will end up being a military, World War 3 situation, as he readily admits.

“We’d love to solve things diplomatically, but it’s very difficult.”

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

With fears about World War 3 looming and everything that is currently happening with North Korea at the moment, Donald Trump has been asked whether he personally feels that Kim Jong Un is a rational human being or whether he is unhinged. While Trump asserts that the North Korean leader has taken on rather a lot at such a young age, it is his fervent hope that Kim Jong Un does prove to be rational.

“He’s 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age. I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit, I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do. As to whether or not he’s rational, I have no opinion on it. I hope he’s rational.”

Despite worldwide condemnation of North Korea’s missile tests, early Saturday the country tested another one of their missiles. The missile was launched closed to Pyongyang, but blew up shortly after it was launched, as The Telegraph reported. United States officials note that the missile used was most likely a KN-17 and did not stray out of North Korean territory. With worries about World War 3 right now, it is important to realize that this was the second missile test in North Korea which has failed in just one month. However, if North Korea continue their tests they will eventually have working missiles which, if equipped with a nuclear warhead, would certainly pose a threat to the rest of the world.

In keeping with President Trump’s warning that a major conflict with North Korea is very possible, the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also cautioned that if the United States and the rest of the world fails to stop North Korea’s missile tests that there could be “catastrophic consequences.”

Do you think the United States and the rest of the world will be able to reign in North Korea so that World War 3 is averted?

[Featured Image by Three Lions/Getty Images]