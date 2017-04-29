Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Leaked On Torrent, HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Hacked Too?

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 has been leaked on Pirate Bay. The hacking group, which is operating under the pseudonym “The Dark Overlord,” earlier demanded ransom from Netflix, and the renowned digital content provider apparently ignored it.

The hackers used the illegal file-sharing platform, The Pirate Bay, to leak the first episode of the upcoming season. Later on, The Dark Overlord also uploaded Episode 2 to Episode 10 along with a statement, where they clarified that it was only possible to steal the first 10 episodes of the hugely popular TV show. However, it is not possible to legally authenticate if the files uploaded by the hacker are genuine or not.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 is one of the highly-anticipated Netflix shows. The hackers clarified in the statement that the upcoming season has 13 episodes, but the hackers were too early to steal 13 episodes. It demanded that Netflix should release the show earlier than the schedule as it has already been leaked. The show is scheduled to release on June 9, 2017. The hacking group also said that there was a lengthy discussion before coming to the decision to leak the episodes. The group added that the discussion was held while the members had alcohol.

“We’ve decided to release Episodes 2-10 of Orange Is The New Black Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present.”

The Dark Overlord has also claimed that it managed to steal episodes of upcoming shows produced by other studios. And, it managed to do so by hacking one small company. The hacking group promises to release all those episodes from the stolen TV shows, if the production companies do not pay them the ransom amount. According to the hackers, the ransom amount is “modest.”

According to Netflix, a small production vendor, which operates with a number of renowned TV studios, suffered a security breach. The FBI has already started investigating into the matter. If the leaked episodes are genuine, it might hurt Netflix’s financial prospect. Netflix’s stock price might suffer a setback because of the leak.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 is expected to add 3.2 million subscribers for Netflix between April and June, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is way higher than the company’s average gain of 1.8 million subscribers during the same period in the last five years.

As the hacking group claims to leak more new episodes from upcoming TV shows, there are speculations if it managed to steal Game Of Thrones Season 7, one of the extremely awaited TV shows. The HBO show has managed to establish a cult status among viewers, and fans are thrilled for the upcoming season. Under this situation, a leak might make a huge difference. Big studios like HBO are expected to suffer huge financial loss, if such leaks take place.

A copy of the proposed deal between “The Dark Overlord” and Netflix has been circulating online for some time now. There are rumors that hackers have managed to steal a number of upcoming TV shows and also Hollywood films. The hackers apparently demanded tens of thousands of dollars in the rumored deal. “The Dark Overlord” said in February that the stolen episodes would not be leaked online. According to the hacking group, nobody cares about unreleased movies and TV show episodes. It is unclear why the group decided to leak the new episodes of the upcoming season.

Do you think the leaked episodes of Orange Is the New Black Season 5 are authentic? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT]