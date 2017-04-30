Delta Air Lines Pilot Hits Female Passenger As He Tries To Break Up Wild Brawl On Jet Bridge [Video]

Footage taken last week at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shows a Delta Air Lines pilot hitting a female passenger as he tried to break up a brawl. The women began fighting, pulling each other’s hair, exchanging blows and grappling on the floor moments after they got off their flight. The pilot tried to intervene but he ended up hitting one of the women before walking away.

The footage reportedly taken late last week, on April 21, shows two women engaged in a wild brawl on the jetway after leaving a flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. The pilot attempted to pull the brawling women off each other after they fell to the ground. But in the process, he grabbed one of the women by the arm and appeared to hit her. Then he walked away, leaving the women still brawling wildly on the ground.

A third woman also intervened. She attempted to pull one of the women away but she ended up joining the fight, sitting on top of one of the combatants.

TMZ reports that the women apparently knew each other and that they had been quarreling on the airplane before they engaged in physical combat on the jet bridge.

Delta Air Lines employees finally escorted the women away and a police officer showed up. The two women had apparently settled before the officer arrived and neither wanted to press charges.

Delta Air Lines employees who witnessed the incident were reportedly upset that security did not immediately intervene. One of the employees gave the video to their supervisor who reported the incident to the airline authorities.

A witness uploaded a video of the incident to YouTube on April 21 with the caption, “First thing I see when I arrive in Atlanta!”

Delta Air Lines authorities said they were investigating the incident and reviewing the video to take appropriate action. They added that the airline management was taking the incident “very seriously.”

Delta later released a statement, saying that the pilot had been removed from duty while the incident was being investigated. However, the pilot was reinstated after investigation found that he had only attempted to deescalate the altercation.

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation,” the airlines statement said, according to TMZ. “Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

The latest airline incident comes soon after United Airlines settled with Dr. David Dao, 69, the former United Airlines passenger who was manhandled and violently dragged off an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville on April 9.

Dao’s lawyers said he suffered a “massive concussion,” a broken nose and lost two teeth.

Several passengers captured the incident on camera and uploaded videos online. The incident caused widespread uproar, with thousands of social media users threatening to boycott United Airlines. They also demanded the resignation of United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz after he issued a statement to airline employees that appeared to justify the action of the officials involved in Dao’s case.

The Inquisitr also reported the case involving Kima Hamilton, a “DJ and poet,” who was forced to leave a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Milwaukee because he used the bathroom during a prolonged tarmac delay. Hamilton, 39, said he was forced to use the bathroom because he felt an urgent need to relieve himself. But as he returned to his seat, an airline official approached him and said he had to leave the flight for violating flight rules.

When Hamilton refused to comply, the flight crew returned the airplane to the gate and required all passengers to get off. The passengers were then allowed to board again, with the exception of Hamilton, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

