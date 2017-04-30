‘Clash Of Clans’ May, 2017, Update Leak Teases Ship, Night Mode, And Second Village On Single Account

Clash of Clans might be a bit long in the tooth, but it has remained as one of the most successful games in the mobile market since it launched almost five years ago. With constant updates and balancing changes from Supercell, the popular mobile game has managed to keep its prominence despite the arrival of more recent blockbuster titles. With a rumored May, 2017, update in the works, a new leak has emerged that appears to tease several new compelling features that would be added to the game.

The leaks, which were recently posted on a Clash of Clans subreddit, featured an image from what appears to be the Chinese CoC page, according to an iDigitial Times report. What was particularly interesting was the fact that the image contained a number of phrases, which mentioned features that have never been seen in CoC before, including what appears to be an upcoming Night Mode, multi-village accounts, and the introduction of water-based battles. A possible new, fast-paced game mode was also teased in the recently-released leak.

The leaked image in itself appears to be holding numerous clues about what the upcoming Clash of Clans May, 2017, update would bring. Most prominent among these is the introduction of water-based battles, as proven by the presence of a massive ship at the background of the teaser image. Ships and water-based units have long been rumored for Clash of Clans, with the feature even making an appearance when avid fans of the mobile title data mined the game.

Over the past few patches of Clash of Clans, however, ships and water-based units have proven to be extremely elusive. Recently, however, preview images have been released in international Clash of Clans pages that appeared to be teasing the introduction of the highly-anticipated feature. The most prominent of these, of course, is the recently-released image, which directly features a ship being utilized by classic CoC units. With this in mind, speculations are high that the much-rumored shipyard feature would finally make it to the game this coming May, 2017.

The text accompanying the recently-leaked image also teases a number of new features. Several Chinese-speaking fans in online forums such as Reddit have translated the text in the image, stating that the phrases point to the introduction of a possible Night Mode, multi-village support, and a new game system that would expedite battles. Roughly translated, the prominent text on the teaser image stated “second village, night world of extreme speed.” The smaller text beneath the prominent phrases also proved interesting, referring to an “unprecedented huge update.”

In the new update, the clash of clans ship is called the "shipyard" pic.twitter.com/yDCkKdE6bQ — Mythical Squad (@SquadMythical) April 24, 2017

The translations of the text in the recently released teaser image for what appears to be the May, 2017, Clash of Clans update has all but set the game’s community on fire. Together with the introduction of water-based battles and aquatic units, the addition of multi-village support and a Night Mode have been received warmly by fans of the hit mobile game. After all, CoC players have long been having issues with maintaining multiple villages, and in-game battles have never been held in a night setting.

One thing that has managed to attract the attention of the numerous fans of the blockbuster mobile game is the idea that the upcoming update might debut a new game mode that expedites matches between players. If such a new feature does make its debut in the game, Clash of Clans would be able to evolve significantly. The pace of Clash of Clans matches has pretty much remained the same over the years. Thus, a change of pace for the game would most likely do the mobile title a lot of good.

Clash of Clans is currently available for download for both iOS and Android devices.

[Featured Image by Supercell]