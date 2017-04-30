Why Selena Gomez’s Song ‘Nobody’ Is Better Than ‘Nobody Does It Like You’

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chanel Adams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Selena Gomez has two songs with similar titles. The mentioned tracks even have similar lyrics. However, they have different meanings. Selena’s latest song “Nobody,” is a song of worship while “Nobody Does It Like You” talks about a relationship. Selena has been open and honest about her Christian faith. She even enrolled in a religious program at the Tennessee-based rehab she entered in August 2016. She also has talked about her faith on social media. Here’s a rundown between the two tracks.

Selena Gomez’s Single ‘Nobody’ From Revival

Revival is the singer’s debut solo album. Selena Gomez used to release songs through Selena Gomez and The Scene. She dropped her band and removed her mother as her manager. This was part of Gomez’s plans to become a pop star. She released sexy songs like “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” and “Good For You.”

But, there’s another side to Selena. The pop star is connected to her faith. On Revival, there’s a worship song called “Nobody.” It’s dedicated to the singer’s relationship with God. She first sang “Nobody” at the Hillsong Young & Free concert at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, reports Christian Today.

Gomez revealed that the song is about her relationship with God not someone she used to love, according to Charisma News.

“Tonight is more than a concert, it’s more than Hillsong, it’s more than me coming on stage and singing for you. It’s about a relationship that is greater than anything.”

The lyrics for the track “Nobody,” go, “No oxygen/Could barely breathe/My darkest sin/You’ve been raised released/And it’s all because of You, all because of You/I don’t know what it is, but You’ve pulled me in/No one compares, could ever begin/To love me like You do/I wouldn’t want them to/Cause nobody’s gonna love me like You/Nobody/Nobody/Nobody’s gonna love me like You do.”

Selena Gomez’s ‘Nobody Does It Like You’ From Stars Dance

Some would say that “Nobody” sounds like a slow tempo version of “Nobody Does It Like You.” Gomez’s fans were confused why the singer would release a song with a similar track title and similar lyrics. The Odyssey noted that the song didn’t sound original. That’s probably because it sounds so similar to “Nobody Does It Like You,” which Gomez’s fans think is about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

According to Hollywood Life, the singer never really experienced a lasting relationship like she did with the “Sorry” singer. Long before she dated The Weeknd, she happily dated Justin on-and-off for four years. She even said the relationship was the “best I’ve ever had.”

“Nobody Does It Like You” is an upbeat tempo over an electronic beat. The singer’s voice sounds distorted over the heavy use of autotuned.

The lyrics of the track goes, “You’re my bad boy fairytale/Prince Charming with a dark side/I wanna be your bad girl/You bring out my wild side/Your eyes, your lips, your touch/This toxic, twisted rush, your sexy kinda swag/The best I’ve ever had.”

This track comes off her final Selena Gomez & The Scene album entitled Stars Dance. The album was known for hit songs like “Come & Get It” and “Slow Down.” The track “Nobody Does It Better Like You” was not on the album’s original track list. It’s actually a bonus track. Little known is known about the song, and there have been mixed reactions about it. It appears that Gomez last performed the song on her Stars Dance World Tour.

Though “Nobody Does It Like You” is clearly about a relationship, it’s kind of vapid and meaningless. For someone who has dated Justin Bieber for a long time, one would assume that she would deeper feelings for him than just loving his bad boy ways. But, that’s where “The Heart Wants What It Wants” picks up.

“Nobody” is the better track because it solidifies the singer’s faith in God. Her life has changed after entering rehab. Selena ditched most of her friends and has been attending church regularly.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Selena Gomez’s “Nobody” is better than “Nobody Does It Like You”? What’s your favorite song of hers? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]