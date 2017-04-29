‘King Arthur’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals His Workout Secrets: ‘Making Love’ And ‘Throwing 1,000 Punches’

Charlie Hunnam doesn’t restrict his workouts to the gym. The King Arthur star attributes his incredible level of fitness to a variety of different sweat sessions, including a healthy dose of sex.

E! News is reporting that Hunnam is on the front cover of Men’s Health and revealed that he keeps in shape by switching up his workouts. Along with going to the gym, Hunnam spends time running, hiking, swimming, and participating in jiu-jitsu. Of course, the Sons of Anarchy alum also likes to sweat it out under the covers.

“I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness,” Hunnam revealed. “There’s no reason you can’t be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age.”

Hunnam is currently in a relationship with Morgana McNelis. The two have been dating for over a decade, but have yet to officially tie the knot. McNelis was the subject of some online bullying last year that prompted Hunnam to post a video asking his fans to stop.

“The way I grew up, if you want to talk s—t, talk s—t to someone’s face and be prepared to fight,” he stated.

According to Screen Rant, Hunnam is currently gearing up for his new movie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. With the film’s premiere right around the corner, Warner Bros. just released a new featurette that showcases how hard Hunnam worked on set. The movie marks Hunnam’s first big budget role since the conclusion of Sons of Anarchy.

Vanity Fair reported that Charlie Hunnam plays the lead character in Guy Ritchie’s version of the fabled king. Hunnam plays a younger Arthur in the movie who is raised on the streets and isn’t afraid to fight. In fact, between leading his men into battle and standing up against the film’s main villain, Vortigern (Jude Law), it almost seems like Hunnam’s Arthur is always looking for a fight.

“You silly bastards. Determined to die,” Hunnam is shown telling a group of soldiers who are out to get his men.

For Hunnam, working hard and staying in shape is just another part of being human. Not only does staying in shape help Hunnam’s physical fitness, but it also makes him feel happier and like a more well-rounded person.

There's a lot that goes into fight training, especially when it involves Charlie Hunnam throwing a THOUSAND punches a day! #KingArthur pic.twitter.com/hOegwKmIro — King Arthur (@kingarthurmovie) April 21, 2017

“We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA. Sweating is how I change my oil every day. I just feel happier, more positive, energized, and disciplined if I work out,” he shared. “I train a lot every day because I’m f–king crazy.”

Fans can watch Hunnam in action when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Wu, and Aiden Gillen, hits theaters on May 12.

Meanwhile, according to GQ, Hunnam was recently spotted on a hike in Los Angeles. The actor rocked a pair of joggers, a sweatshirt, and some sunglasses as he made his way through West Hollywood’s Runyon Canyon. Despite Hunnam’s casual attire and old-school look, he still managed to look as fit as ever during his power walk.

In addition to his new role in Guy Ritchie’s epic, Hunnam is currently promoting the release of The Lost City of Z. The James Grey helmed project features Hunnam as Colonel Percy Fawcett, a British explorer at the turn of the century who mysteriously vanished while searching for the legendary city.

The Lost City of Z is produced by Brad Pitt’s production company and also stars the likes of Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland. The movie is currently out in theaters.

Catch Charlie Hunnam in action when King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens May 12, check out the latest preview below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]