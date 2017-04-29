WWE News: Darren Young Reveals Which Former World Champion Called Him Gay Before He Came Out

A few years ago, WWE superstar Darren Young came out and let the world know that he is a homosexual and it was an announcement that happened out of nowhere. Letting the world know he is gay is something that turned a lot of heads and it was something that he simply wanted the entire world to know. Young is now telling a story from how life in WWE was before he came out, and he even reveals which former world champion called him gay.

Darren Young’s time on the main roster of WWE started with the rogue group of superstars known as the Nexus. Together, they ran wild through the company in one of the greatest angles that had been seen in many years.

That was back in 2010 and it was a period of time that many people remember well, but it was also a time before Darren Young had come out. Before his big reveal to TMZ in 2013, Young had to deal with whatever comments were made or thrown his way without anyone knowing any different.

In that regard, there was even one former World Heavyweight Champion who called him gay before he ever even knew.

Darren Young suffered an arm injury late last year and he has been out of action for months, but he recently appeared as a guest on X-Pac 12360 to discuss a number of topics. Of course, the subject of him being gay was brought up and he said it is something he has known his entire life, but there was always the “fear of judgment.”

Before coming out to everyone, Young had to deal with the WWE locker room and whatever things may be said without anyone realizing. That is when he revealed that it was Mark Henry who actually called him “gay” never knowing the truth as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“When I first came up on the roster I had I had hair like Enzo (Amore) kind of it was spiky and stuff like that. So, Mark Henry, you know how he is. He’s just sitting there in the locker and he’s like, and this is a couple months on the road and he’s like,’Boy’ and he’s long winded. ‘Boy why you got your hair like that?’ Again I can say this story because he’s going to be putting this in his book so I told him, ‘Hey when I have an opportunity to tell this story I’m going to tell it because I don’t want to at first offend him but he’s okay with it so again he’s sitting there, ‘Boy why you got your hair like that?’ I said, ‘Mark (biting my nails) Mark I’m just trying to be different. I’m just trying to stand out.’ ‘Well you know it makes you look gay.’ And this was before I came out so I’m just stuttering like I am now. Mark, I’m just trying to be different man you know.”

That was early in his career and a few years later, Young came out and let everyone know he is gay. It was at that point that Mark Henry dialed him up and told him to come and talk to him. Obviously, Henry did not forget the comments he had made just a couple of years ago.

“Fast-forward to when I like came out. The morning I came out he called me, this was in LA at the hotel, he called me and said, ‘Come down to the green room.’ This was during SummerSlam… I went down to the green room and he gave me the biggest hug and he was like, ‘Man how come you didn’t tell me?’ I was like, ‘Mark I didn’t tell nobody. You know how hard it is for me.’ And Mark said you know in his book when he writes a book… one of the chapters is going to be about me and the caption is going to be, Insert foot in mouth.”

During his time in WWE, Darren Young has been part of the Prime Time Players with Titus O’Neil and they were WWE Tag Team Champions on one occasion. He was also a part of the Nexus and has had a number of singles runs under different gimmicks, but WWE has never played up or exploited his sexuality for storyline purposes.

Darren Young took a big step in coming out as a homosexual as there are many celebrities who don’t feel comfortable in doing that. Revealing he is gay while working for a company that some may not feel would be accepting took bravery and courage just to be himself. WWE has accepted him for who he is and the situation where Mark Henry called him “gay” is in the past and was never seen as anything slanderous or mean spirited.

