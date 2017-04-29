Madonna Doesn’t Want A Movie About Her Rise To Fame, Slams Film Script For Wrong Info

Madonna, 58, has made it known that she has no plans to support Universal’s plans to make a movie about her life and rise to fame. Apparently, the legendary singer has her own plans on how she wants to tell her story and she promises fans that it will be worth the wait.

According to The Sun, Madonna feels that her life story and the tale of her rise to fame is her story to tell and asks Universal to let her be the one to tell her story. The singer shared a throwback photo of herself and a man clad in an African tribal dress on Instagram and made her intentions about her life story film known. The photo’s caption read, “My Life…. My Journey. My Voice… My Story… Let Me tell it.”

It seems that the singer posted the photo after Universal reportedly acquired the rights to Blonde Ambition which was a script about Madonna and the early days of her career. The throwback photo was soon followed by another post which is now deleted. Apparently, the said photo is of Madonna discrediting the accuracy of the alleged script of her life story movie by Universal.

The said photo was of the first page of the script where she first noticed the inaccuracy of the latter. The singer posted the photo with its point of inaccuracy encircled; “I was born in Detroit, and I’m a famed high school dropout.”

Madonna then proceeded to clarify why this part of the script was incorrect. ” Let’s start with the first page! I was born in Bay City, not Detroit,” the singer pointed out via an Instagram post. “I did not drop out of high school, in fact, I went to University of Michigan.”

“Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies??” she then added.

“The Writer Elyse Hollander should write for the Tabloids. Anyone who supports this film is supporting lies and exploitation. lies have no legs!!”

Elyse Hollander’s Blonde Ambition screenplay and Madonna biopic is said to revolve around the singer’s early life in 1980s New York. According to Antimusic, Madonna isn’t happy about this biopic depicting her debut album and the road she had to endure to make it happen. Madonna used social media to express her utter distaste.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” the singer wrote. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Friday Got Me thinking! …………….Imagine if people spoke. and they only had nice things to say? ????????????????✍️???????????????????? A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Meanwhile, Brett Ratner, a Mariah Carey music director is attached to the idea of producing Madonna’s biopic which is supposedly a story about how Madonna created her first album. Chiming is in Fifty Shades of Grey producer Michael De Luca who is also said to be on board to create the film by utilizing Hollander’s script. Madonna took aim on Ratner, Universal Studios, and Hollander on Wednesday, sharing a post with a caption that read, “Don’t worry about those who talk behind your back, they’re behind you for a reason.”

Ultimately, Madonna utterly refuses to support a film about her life, especially one whose script is inaccurate on the very first page. Although a film about the surely inspiring story of Madonna’s road to success is very much due, the singer hopes that Universal will let her do the story telling. Apparently, the singer is aware that her version will take a longer time to produce. However, she is certain that her version of her life story will be worth the wait.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images]