‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Rey Is Neither A Kenobi Nor A Skywalker

New information about Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parentage, which is inarguably one of the biggest mysteries going into Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, has come to light.

The new details come from Ridley herself as she answered a question at the Star Wars Celebration (a video of which shared by pop culture watcher Emergency Awesome) about the difference of the relationship between her character and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode 8 compared to the Jedi master’s connection to his mentors, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“Yoda and Obi-Wan are very much like guiding figures in Luke’s life, and Rey, obviously, he does not even know who she is when she turns up with this freaking lightsaber that’s he’s not seen in however long so that in itself is a big difference.”

Ridley then goes on to reiterate what she said on stage at the Star Wars Celebration about Rey having a certain expectation of Luke upon meeting him in Star Wars: Episode 8.

“And then as things go on, I think there’s an expectation, there’s always been an expectation on Luke as to his potential, what he can do, what he should do, much like with Rey so in that sense, they’re kind of similar.”

Fans will remember in the past few months the revelation via LA Times that one of Luke’s lines in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is “Who are you?” directed at Rey presumably uttered in the early minutes of their meeting.

Ridley is adamant in saying that Rey and Luke do not know each other. Although she may simply be misdirecting, Emergency Awesome believes that she may have actually provided subtle hints, backed up by the information on Luke’s line, which suggested that he does not know Rey or have not seen her prior to their meeting at Ahch-To.

Emergency Awesome adds that it would be a bit cruel for a father not to recognize his own daughter, pointing out that Luke’s Force connection to someone he is related to, like Leia (Carrie Fisher), should at least give him an idea as to who Rey is in Star Wars: Episode 8.

The YouTuber also made mention of the questions that moderator Josh Gad threw at Ridley on stage at the Star Wars Celebration, where he asked whether Rey’s last name was Skywalker or Kenobi.

The Star Wars analyst said that with the intense secrecy that goes on in the production of Star Wars films, even the jokes Gad made had to be sort of approved. Since the actor was able to ask these Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi questions, it could be because they are harmless.

Of course, the mystery of Rey’s parentage has spawned thousands of theories from likely to wild. Many of these speculations involve the new Star Wars heroine being either a Kenobi or a Skywalker.

The above-mentioned revelations suggest that Rey might be related to neither and that her parents are yet to be introduced to the fold, but are familiar and known in the Star Wars universe.

However, there are still fans who insist that Rey is a Skywalker, which is what many hope is the case. A fan reminded that even through Darth Vader’s Force abilities were unparalleled, even he could not sense that Leia was his daughter in Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope. This could be what’s happening in The Last Jedi as well.

Furthermore, there is also the possibility that Ridley was just throwing fans off. As for Gad being able to ask the questions about the possibility of Rey being a Skywalker or Kenobi, Disney might have also used this as misdirection since these ideas are the subject of the most popular Star Wars: Episode 8 theories.

Many believe that while there is a new generation of heroes and villains being introduced in the new Star Wars films, the stories will always center on the Skywalker lineage.

Either way, fans can expect to learn more about Rey’s parents in the upcoming movie. Director Rian Johnson himself has revealed to Good Morning America that Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will address this mystery.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]