World War 3: North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un ‘Wants To End The World,’ Claims Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

Earlier today, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte talked about his views on the ongoing tension between North Korea that may lead to World War 3. President Duterte urged the United States to show restraint against North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, who apparently “wants to end the world.”

Earlier this month, North Korea’s state-run newspaper claimed that Kim Jong-un has the most powerful bomb in his arsenal that will wipe out all his enemies. With the recent failed missiles tests, North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un showed to the world that he is not going to consider backing down, and if he will get under pressure then he might use all the resources he possesses.

According to President Duterte, the ongoing tension between North Korea and the United States is extremely dangerous for the Southeast Asia region and added that one misstep from any country would be a catastrophe. Duterete added that if nuclear war happens in coming time then Asia would be the first victim of it.

Duterte, who is the current chairman of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), added that the United States, Japan, China and South Korea are arguing with that person who is already excited to use his nuclear powers.

During the recently held news conference after the ASEAN summit in Manila, Duterte explained that Kim is putting the earth on the edge and will not spare anyone.

“There seem to be two countries playing with their toys and those toys are not really to entertain. You know that they are playing with somebody who relishes letting go of missiles and everything. I would not want to go into his (Kim’s) mind because I really do not know what’s inside but he’s putting mother earth, the planet to an edge.”

Duterte said that he is extremely sure that President Donald Trump must have cautioned his military not to allow the situation escalates too quickly that somehow will affect the entire Asia.

“Who am I to say that you should stop? But I would say, ‘Mr. President, please see to it that there is no war because my region will suffer immensely,'” Duterte said. “I will just communicate to (Trump), ‘just let him play… do not play into his hands.'”

He added: “The guy (Kim) simply wants to end the world, that is why he is very happy. He is always smiling. But he really wants to finish everything and he wants to drag us all down.”

On the other hand, President Donald Trump recently talked about the conflict between the US and North Korea. During his interview with Reuters, President Trump said that Kim took the regime at a very young age and the responsibilities of becoming the face of North Korea gave him a lot to take.

“You know you have plenty of generals in there and plenty of other people that would like to do what he’s doing. So I’ve said this before and I’ve, I’m just telling you, and I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit. I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do,” he added.

When North Korea’s fourth missile test failed this week, President Trump said in a post on Twitter that by not listening to other countries, Kim Jong-un has disrespected China.

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

The timing of the recent launch suggested a complex North Korean message to the world, said Kim Dong-yub, an expert at Kyungnam University’s Institute of Far Easter Studies in Seoul.

“It was planned at a complicated timing around the end of the South Korea-US joint military drills, the United States talking about military options and the announcement of North Korea policies and the Security Council meeting,” Kim Dong-yub said.

