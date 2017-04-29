First Lady Melania Trump Reportedly Reaching Her ‘Breaking Point’ — Will She Divorce President Trump?

Melania Trump’s marriage has seen better days. While the First Lady prepares for her big move to Washington, surprising details about her relationship with Donald Trump are threatening to unravel her marriage. Is she reaching a breaking point?

According to AOL, Melania is already starting to put distance between her and President Trump. Their marriage started to go downhill back in 2005 when Melania was pregnant with her son Barron. Multiple sources told Vanity Fair that Trump allowed the pregnancy under the condition that Melania would return to her normal body afterward.

The move reportedly had a lasting impact on the couple’s marriage. In fact, rumors of an impending divorce surfaced last year when a video surfaced that showed Trump bragging about flirting with other men. The doubts resurfaced when Melania announced that she wouldn’t be moving into the White House in January.

Instead, Melania stayed behind with Barron while he finishes out the school year in New York. The two are living in their lavish home in Manhattan’s Trump Tower and are expected to move to Washington at some point this summer. Even still, Melania’s delayed move has sparked rumors of unrest between her and Trump.

According to Yahoo, things have gotten so bad that Melania is at the end of her rope and isn’t happy with how things have played out in recent months. Inside sources close to the First Lady claim that she has grown distant with her husband and her unhappiness is getting more noticeable by the day.

To make matters worse, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has started taking over some of the duties of the First Lady. This normally wouldn’t be a problem but Melania Trump’s relationship with Ivanka wasn’t great to start with. With her role as First Lady quickly diminishing, there’s no telling what Melania will do once she gets in the White House.

“A First Lady comes in with seasoned partnerships. You come in with a staff, your people. They have no people,” an insider revealed.

Melania hasn’t commented on Ivanka’s growing role in her father’s presidency. In the meantime, political analyzer and author A. Scott Berg isn’t sure if Trump knows how to handle the sensitive situation.

“A nation now wonders what role, if any, the new First Lady might play in its life. So too, perhaps, does her husband,” Berg shared.

Melania hasn’t announced an official move date. According to Hollywood Life, the former model is not in a big rush to move to Washington D.C. and seems completely content living in New York with Barron at her side.

Of course, one of the biggest questions remaining is why Melania decided to remain in New York in the first place. She claims that she didn’t want to move Barron in the middle of a school year, but serving as the First Lady is a lot of responsibility and comes with a large share of sacrifices. It is becoming more and more apparent that there may have been other reasons behind Melania’s decision to stay.

“She enjoys her role of stepping back and letting him take center stage,” William Eubanks, a close friend of Trump, explained.

Melania’s desire to step out of the spotlight isn’t a huge secret. Trump is clearly the one who makes the big decisions in the relationship and there’s a good chance that he may have influenced her current living arrangements. Not to mention that Trump has been vocal about Melania’s quiet and obedient nature and how she is the one who tends to the children.

Fortunately, it sounds like Melania Trump is preparing to move in the near future. Whether or not this stems some of their relationship drama is yet to be seen.

