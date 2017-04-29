Donald Trump Reassures U.S. Gun Owners He Will Never Infringe The Right To Bear Arms

President Donald Trump reassured gun owners regarding their right to bear arms as he stood at a podium in front of an Atlanta auditorium dominated by gun lovers. The president promised gun advocates that he would come through for them as they did for him during his campaigning days.

According to BBC, President Donald Trump stood in front of the gun loving citizens of Atlanta and made his stand on his beliefs about the right to bear arms. “You are my friends,” the president began.

“The eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end.”

Moreover, President Donald Trump told the members of the National Rifle Association that they now have a true friend and a “champion” in the White House. “I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms,” Trump said. “Never ever.”

As the president made his statement, a woman in the back of the auditorium shouted a loud “Thank you,” while a man started waving his red Make America Great Again cap in the air. The rest of the 10,000-strong audience burst into cheers as they have found their champion. Apparently, President Donald Trump is the first president since Ronald Reagan to directly speak to the National Rifle Association.

According to NBC News, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refers to the speech Trump made on the 99th day of his presidency as a “good way to end an incredible week.” Moreover, the NRA is an undeniably influential group that endorsed Trump during the Republican 2016 primaries. The latter was often used by Trump to remind his crowds that he had such strong support. The president earned cheers and supporters for consistently promising to “save” the second amendment which, according to him, was under attack by Hillary Clinton.

Furthermore, during a campaign rally in North Carolina in August, Trump was questioned when he suggested that Second Amendment people could do something if Clinton won the race. He implied that if Clinton was president she would get to pick Supreme Court justices who were against guns.

“By the way, and if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

As a result of Trump’s support and pro-gun message, the NRA spent there times more for Trump as it did for Mitt Romney back in 2012 as uncovered by a Washington Post analysis. Following their support during Trump’s campaign, the president is now delivering his promises to the gun advocates and supporters.

President Donald Trump even quietly signed a bill in February that rolled back a regulation made by the Obama Administration that made it harder for those with mental illnesses to purchase a gun. The new rule now added people affected to be issued Social Security checks for their mental illness. The secret move Trump made was heavily supported by the NRA and other pro-gun groups and the NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox even stated that the executive order “marks a new era for law-abiding gun owners, as we now have a president who respects and supports our arms.”

Meanwhile, Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action stated that “NRA leaders are hoping their investment in the election will help them pass dangerous legislation that would enrich gun manufacturers while endangering Americans. She later added that “This includes dismantling the criminal background check system, making gun silencers more accessible, and — their ultimate goal — passing ‘Concealed Carry Reciprocity.'”

President Donald Trump even spoke with the members of the gun lobby in Atlanta regarding the future elections. He mentioned that Karen Handel who is running in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff was “totally for the NRA and the second amendment.” Evidently, Trump was urging them to get out and vote for her as she supported their cause as well.

Ultimately, Trump made his intentions clear as he made a promise to the crowd. “I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” Despite his promises, Donald Trump did not make any policy announcements or mentioned any legislation which was deemed important to NRA leaders.

Apparently, the latter included the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act which will make permits to carry concealed weapons valid anywhere in the United States. President Donald Trump only spoke in general and opted against discussing specifics.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]