‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: May 1-5 2017, May Sweeps – Tracy Leaves General Hospital, Sonny’s New Love

With May Sweeps upon us, General Hospital sizzles with drama as Carly makes a bad decision, Nathan receives disappointing news, Liz and Franco are anxious about Jake, and Ava finally puts the pieces of the puzzle together. Bookmark this handy guide to the scoop on General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 1, 2017 to May 5, 2017.

May Sweeps: General Hospital Spoilers May 1, Monday

Jason (Billy Miller) is still trying to uncover what happened on Cassadine Island. With Sam’s help he is able to uncover some key pieces of information, and he starts fitting things into place from his memory. Jason is closer than ever before to figuring things out, but he also has to make a huge decision in order to help Jake Webber (Hudson West).

According to Full TV Shows, Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) become more concerned about Jake’s previous involvement with Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) and Jason. after Jason and Sam share their newly found information.

After some introspection, Tracy (Jane Elliot) knows what she needs to do. Tracy and Monica grow closer.

May Sweeps: General Hospital Spoilers May 2, Tuesday

We're throwing a throwback birthday for @MauraWest! What's your favorite Ava moment from #GH history? #HappyBirthday #GeneralHospital #TBT #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

General Hospital spoilers indicate that we can expect Jason to set aside his personal feelings about Franco for his son’s sake.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny’s (Maurice Bernard) marriage is over. Carly finds herself a divorce lawyer and then attempts to drown herself in work to self-medicate against the pain and anger that she’s feeling.

In the meantime, Sonny (Maurice Benard) is also taking the divorce hard, and decides to drown his sorrows at the Haunted Star. General Hospital spoilers reveal that he ends up kissing sexy Martina Morales (Daya Vaidya). Inside info says that Martina will be Sonny’s new love interest

Lady luck is finally looking down on Ava Jerome (Maura West) and she finds herself at the right place, at the right time, and she comes to an important conclusion. She grows closer to Griffin (Matt Cohen)..

May Sweeps: General Hospital Spoilers May 3, Wednesday

Lucy (Lynn Herring) asks Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to help her. Dante is also the man Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) turns to when he hears that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will be extending her stay in Portland. Nathan will decide that he needs to grab the bull by the horns and take action.

After Sonny (Maurice Benard) entertains an enemy, he is caught unawares.

Carly (Laura Wright) has a fleeting lapse in judgment since she has been through so much, and General Hospital fans can expect some dramatic moments to ensue.

May Sweeps: General Hospital Spoilers May 4. Thursday

Tracy Quartermine will be leaving General Hospital on Thursday May 4, 2017. Luke Spencer (Tony Geary) makes a special appearance on May 4 for Tracy’s last day on General Hospital.

The iconic Tracy makes an announcement about her future that will shock everyone. Tracy says farewell according to General Hospital’s official Twitter page.

WATCH: Tracy comes to terms with the life she's lived. But has it been a life worth living? #FarewellTracy #GH pic.twitter.com/yNK11tjQV6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 28, 2017

Nathan (Ryan Paevey) steps up and also makes a huge announcement of his own.

Carly’s intuition tells her that something is amiss regarding her situation with Sonny.

Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) finds a friend to help with the Nurses’ Ball.

HERE WE GO!!! @risadorken A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

May Sweeps: General Hospital Spoilers May 5, Friday

Brad (Parry Shen) causes trouble by planting seeds of doubt as he tries to get revenge on Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) by trying to undermine him.

Ava draws some logical conclusions. Having found out some information about Sonny’s finances, she tries to use it against him. Ava also believes that her issues with the pills are done, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that they are far from over

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) confidence thanks to a new approach.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]