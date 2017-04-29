Howard Stern Talks Donald Trump’s ‘Sensitive Ego,’ Says Others ‘Better Suited’ To Be President

Donald Trump appears to truly dislike being president of the United States, and Howard Stern is not at all surprised by this. While there are strong opinions on both sides of the political spectrum as to whether Trump will actually be able to pull off a full-term as president, Donald himself appears to have deep misgivings about his new role and has conceded that once upon a time his life was much less difficult than it is now, as GOOD reported.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Social media has gone crazy with Donald Trump’s revelation that being president is a difficult job, but Howard Stern has been close to President Trump for decades now and just two weeks into Trump’s presidency told Donald that it was his personal belief that he had made a grave mistake when he decided to run for president.

“I really was sincere. I said, ‘Why would you want to be the president of the United States? You’re not going to be beloved, it’s going to be a f*cking nightmare in your life.'”

This wasn’t the first time that Howard Stern spoke to Trump about being president. Last November, after Donald Trump astounded many by winning the U.S. presidential election, Howard Stern said similar things on his show. It was Stern’s assertion that Donald Trump would be dealing with much anger by Americans and would have to start worrying about whether he could really fix the economy and fulfill all of his campaign promises.

“Now, for the next four years of his life—and you don’t know how long you’re going to live—he’s got to sit there and deal with people’s f*cking anger. Can he give the people what he promised them? Can he really change the economy? Can he really change America? You know this is like a barge. And if things go wrong—not even because of his own fault—and the economy starts to falter, then you’re everybody’s f*cking scumbag. Everyone’s like, ‘F*ck him.'”

Howard Stern’s prediction may have come to fruition as there is currently a lot of anger directed at Donald Trump right now. Just 100 days into his presidency, Trump is facing the lowest approval ratings for a president since the year 1953, as Business Insider report. President Trump’s approval ratings currently stand at just 43 percent, and so far many of the campaign promises that he has made have failed to come to fruition.

No one could say that Donald Trump is short on ego, and Howard Stern deems this a bad thing, saying that Trump has a “sensitive ego” which he believes is a terrible thing to be dealing with when you’re sitting in the White House and dealing with criticism not just in the United States, but all over the world. Because of this, Stern feels that Trump may have made the mistake of a lifetime by giving up his previous life completely for at least the next four years.

“He stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him. He’s a 70-year-old guy, he’s got a great life, gorgeous wife, great kids, he’s got helicopters, airplanes, all the accoutrements of the great life. So now to step into this f**king mess, and for what? There are people who are better suited for this kind of thing.”

Howard Stern feels that being president could be the death knell for Donald Trump, citing Trump’s deep need for applause and love, as CNN notes.

“I know something about Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved.”

Do you agree with Howard Stern that Donald Trump should never have run for president?

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]