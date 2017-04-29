Joanna Gaines Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’? HGTV Star Sets The Record Straight

Joanna Gaines is hitting back against rumors that she is leaving Fixer Upper for a new business opportunity. The reality star was reportedly leaving the hit HGTV show to launch a new skin care product. In the wake of the rumors, People is reporting that Joanna left a valuable note to fans: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

“So many things are happening right now and it feels like we are moving at the speed of light. At times, it’s even hard to keep our own parents in the loop. It’s true. At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all—from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have,” Joanna wrote on her blog.

“So remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

Earlier rumors claimed that Joanna was stepping away from the show to promote an anti-aging cream named Derma Folia. According to WCPO, Joanna’s photo was featured in online ads for the product, which have since been proven to be fake. In fact, the cream is actually a scam and Joanna has nothing to do with the product.

“No! I am not getting into the business of facial creams,” she told fans. “And no worries, believing some of these stories happens to the best of us.”

Joanna added that Fixer Upper is not on the verge of cancellation and that she and Chip are currently filming Season 5. According to Radar Online, the couple just signed a massive deal with HGTV to begin a spin-off series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The new show will air on the network Tuesday nights.

We had a good time shopping for Season five #fixerupper homes at @Marburgerfarm in #roundtop this week! Scroll right to see some of my favorite finds! A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

“We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on Fixer Upper and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint,” Joanna explained.

“So we have a new series coming out this year called Behind the Design which focuses on each project.”

Joanna added that the series will offer fans an inside look at their decision-making process and how they design different elements of a home. Given the popularity of Fixer Upper, there’s a good chance that Behind the Scenes will have a long life.

That said, Joanna and Chip are currently embroiled in a high-profile suit that has put their restaurant renovation plans on hold for the time being. According to Radar Online, the couple is being sued by a tourist who suffered injuries while visiting Magnolia Silos last summer.

We are bringing Spring into the #magnoliahome showroom ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Chip and Joanna have already filed an answer to the plaintiff’s (Nancy Brown) original petition that denied liability for medical expenses. The reality stars also requested a jury trial to settle the case in civil court. Brown visited the property in June of 2016 and says she has “permanent bodily injuries” after hitting her head on a steel rod attached to a picnic table.

Brown is suing the couple for over $100,000 in damages. She is seeking money to help pay for medical treatment and future mental pain. Chip and Joanna have not said anything about their ongoing legal woes.

This isn’t the first time Chip and Joanna have been sued over the Silos. They were also slapped with a lawsuit after they installed a fence on the grounds that allegedly blocked access for a neighboring business.

Today started off with me holding one of our new baby goats and counting chickens… I knew it was going to be a good one. THANK YOU for all the kind words and birthday wishes ❤❤❤ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Despite all the legal trouble, it sounds like Chip and Joanna are doing just fine. Fortunately, fans can rest assured that Joanna isn’t going anywhere and the future of Fixer Upper is still looking bright.

HGTV has not announced an official premiere date for Season 5 of Fixer Upper.

[Featured Image by HGTV]