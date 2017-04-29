NeNe Leakes Working On Return Deal For ‘RHOA’ Season 10; Teases Someone Got Fired After Reunion Show Drama

By now it’s no secret that Bravo wants NeNe Leakes to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 and they want her bad. According to TMZ, NeNe Leakes is close to cutting a deal with the network so that she can come back to RHOA and it looks like part of that deal might include her own Bravo spinoff show. To round off that tea, NeNe recently teased that someone really did get fired at the RHOA reunion show, which has many fans of the show doubling down on those rumors that Phaedra Parks won’t be back.

Bravo wants Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta to be epic. As the series hits their decade mark, Bravo is working to bring back some of the most popular and dramatic faces that have graced that RHOA cast in order to create an even bigger, better, and more dramatic show. Naturally, that means NeNe Leakes has to make a comeback, which she said she was willing to do but NeNe doesn’t come cheap.

Giving'em Boho today at SWAGG Boutique hunni A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

That’s likely why there have been hints that a NeNe Leakes spinoff will very likely accompany her return for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. When it was learned that Bravo wanted both NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak back, NeNe made it clear that she would be willing to return but that she’d need a bigger paycheck than Kim in order to do it.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim Zolciak already agreed to return to RHOA for Season 10 but only on a part-time basis. The reason being, Kim didn’t want to give up her own spinoff show Don’t Be Tardy which finished Season 5 back in September 2016. Zolciak wanted to be available to film both shows.

Rocking @diffeyewear on set ???? This brand gives back with every sale so you can feel good about shopping! Get yours for 25% off with my code *KIMZ* at diffeyewear.com # DiffEyeWear A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

With the news that Kim Zolciak only signed on as a part-time peach holder for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, many assumed that would open up Bravo’s pockets in order to pay NeNe Leakes accordingly so she can take over her spot as the primary peach holder. After all, there’s no way NeNe will be playing back up to the current RHOA stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, or Kenya Moore.

Speaking of RHOA stars, there has been a bit of a rumor that Phaedra Parks may not be returning for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Inquisitr reported weeks ago that when Bravo handed out renewals for the upcoming season of RHOA, Phaedra didn’t get one. While the controversial reality star hasn’t responded to that rumor, her rep did say that Phaedra wasn’t fired. If she ends up not coming back, certainly it’ll come down to semantics. Was Phaedra Parks fired from RHOA or was her contracted not renewed? When it comes to who is holding a peach in Season 10, does it really matter?

A few hours ago @cthagod @porsha4real & @bravoandy #whhl #bravo #frickandfrack ???????????? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

When news first broke about Phaedra Parks’ firing from RHOA, it’s safe to say that her fans were pretty upset. There was even a threat to boycott the show if Bravo really did put Phaedra on ice. One of the biggest clues to Phaedra’s fate with RHOA and the Bravo network, in general, is that she’s already removed all traces of the show from her social media profiles.

Anyway, a source close to the Inquisitr revealed that Nene Leakes has been teasing about someone getting fired because of the drama at the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion. According to the rumor mill, a lie will be exposed during the RHOA reunion that makes Andy Cohen so upset that he fails to renew their contract.

Right now there are only two weeks left of the incredibly long 4-part RHOA Season 9 reunion and we all know that Bravo is saving the best drama for the end. There have been reports that Phaedra Parks is about to be put all the way in her place by her BFF Porsha Williams and that the Frick and Frack friendship may be over forever. If it’s true that Phaedra Parks really did get fired from Bravo after the RHOA reunion show, what could she possibly have done that was so bad? It’s worth noting that Porsha and Phaedra have not appeared in each other’s social media now for several weeks but it looks like Porsha might have been throwing some shade with this Instagram post.

Living ❤️ Have a wonderful day guys! A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

It makes sense that someone needs to leave or at least have their role cut significantly if NeNe Leakes is returning to RHOA. Also, even if Kim Zolciak is only making part time appearances, she’ll dominate a lot of screen time too. That means Phaedra may not even be the only one leaving the show or having their full-time status reduced.

Are you excited that NeNe Leakes is returning for Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think Phaedra Parks is the current and only peach holder who won’t be returning? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]