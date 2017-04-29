No, Jamie Foxx Is Not Adopting Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Cruise [Debunked]

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by an outlet that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are stronger than before. The outlet also confirmed that Jamie is all set to adopt Suri Cruise so that he can make Tom Cruise’s ex-wife realize that he is very serious for her.

According to fake news, Katie wanted Jamie to ask Tom to allow him to legally adopt Suri. It also went on to claim that the singer is already a father figure in Suri’s life and it would make Katie extremely happy if they will officially take this ahead. The magazine’s alleged sources went on to claim that convincing Tom Cruise to give his blessings for this decision “is going to be an uphill battle,” but The Dawson’s Creek’s actress thinks that Jamie can persuade his old friend Tom.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after confirmation from the stars’ representatives, it reported that there is nothing going on between Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes, and the Django Unchained movie star is not planning to adopt Tom’s daughter.

Furthermore, this is not the first time rumors have surfaced online regarding the private lives of these stars. Prior to this, Hollywood Life claimed that Katie was expecting a child with Jamie Foxx, and the couple will soon get married in a private ceremony.

“They’re both such great parents, and they’ve been talking about starting a family together for awhile now. They added that fans should expect an announcement from the couple within in next couple months.” “They’re slowly coming around to the idea of allowing their relationship to be known but they want to keep it private for as long as they can. They’re so in love, and keeping it all quiet makes Katie that much more crazy about Jamie. She feels like she’s hit gold with her new husband.”

#tbt my sweet angel ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Gossip Cop again debunked all these rumors about Katie’s pregnancy.

That being said, recently released pictures of Katie Holmes enjoying a date with Jamie Foxx made many wonder whether the stars might be more than friends. Earlier this month, celebrity outlet Fameolous captured and uploaded a picture of the rumored couple spending a lovely dinner together at a restaurant in New York City. The leaked picture made many believe that Katie and Jamie are getting serious for each other.

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” shares an insider to Us Weekly.

“They had it down to a science. Katie is tired of playing the hiding game.”

They have never officially confirmed their relationship and whenever anyone asked to them to comment on it, they have debunked all the rumors.

Jamie On Rumored Affair With Katie

In 2015, a few pictures leaked online that showed Jamie and Katie holding hands. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie stated that the released pictures were taken out of context and that he and Katie are nothing but friends. The Collateral movie star went on to say that James Van Der Beek was also present with them at the time when paparazzi clicked those pictures.

Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“I guess some knucklehead person who was here hit us with the phone cam,” Jamie said.

“I guess they are trying to get money for whatever. It’s amazing what people will do to sell you out.”

Based on the leaked pictures, do you think there is something going on between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx or are the stars just friends as they have always claimed? Share your views in the comments below and keep checking back to get the latest news on celebrities.

[Featured Image by Studio Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for amfAR]