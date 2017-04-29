Renee Zellweger Looks Unrecognizable Yet Again In New Trailer [Video]

Renee Zellweger’s looks have come under increased scrutiny once again after the actress made headlines last year with plastic surgery speculation.

Happy birthday to the super FAB Renée Zellweger! See the star’s A+ red carpet style: pic.twitter.com/VZgBWmVbCO – InStyle (@InStyle) April 25, 2017

Renee Zellweger looks unrecognizable – yet again – in the new teaser trailer for her upcoming drama Same Kind Of Different As Me, in which she plays a brunette woman named Deborah Hall.

Fresh off plastic surgery speculation that was fueled by her ever-changing looks on red carpets last year, Renee Zellweger has once again wowed people with her new look.

This time, no plastic surgery is involved – only hair dye. Renee Zellweger looks unrecognizable as a brunette woman in the upcoming drama Same Kind Of Different As Me starring opposite Jon Voight, Olivia Holt, Djimon Hounsou, and Greg Kinnear, according to the Daily Mail.

The new drama, out in theaters in October 2017, is based on the 2006 bestseller by Ron Hall and Denver Moore. Renee Zellweger, who has gained nationwide fame thanks to starring as the blonde Bridget Jones, flaunts her new, brunette look in the new teaser trailer for the drama.

And Renee Zellweger fans who’ve last seen the 47-year-old actress in last year’s Bridget Jones’s Baby seem to agree that Renee Zellweger looks fantastic as a brunette!

The trailer for the upcoming drama, which centers on art dealer Ron Hall, who befriends a homeless man and saves his troubled marriage with wife Deborah Hall (Renee Zellweger) as a result, shows the brunette Zellweger working at a soup kitchen.

The teaser shows Renee Zellweger, who dismissed the plastic surgery rumors in an essay last year, serving food to a homeless man and asking his name. The trailer then shows Renee Zellweger’s character and her husband eventually befriending the homeless man, who saves their marriage as a result.

New Trailer For ‘Same Kind Of Different As Me’ Starring Djimon Hounsou, Greg Kinnear – https://t.co/5NPAvwwxnc pic.twitter.com/IO4FuTXFTq – Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 6, 2017

At one point of the teaser, Renee Zellweger looks at the homeless man named Denver and tells him that he has “the strongest heart.”

“And I’m glad we’re friends.”

The bestselling 2006 book is based on a true story, while Michael Carney directs the drama, which is set to be released on October 20, 2017.

In August 2016, Renee Zellweger’s looks became the topic of a heated discussion online, with many of Renee Zellweger’s fans believing that the Bridget Jones’s Baby actress had undergone extensive plastic surgery.

But Renee Zellweger penned an essay for the Huffington Post hitting back at the plastic surgery rumors.

In the lengthy essay, Renee Zellweger slammed the rumors that she has had plastic surgery saying she wanted to “make some claim on the truths of my life.”

“Not that it’s anyone’s business but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes.”

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME Movie TRAILER (Renée Zellweger – 2017)-https://t.co/T2Xck0uSuT pic.twitter.com/tzwkwAbkFE – Metrowill.com (@metrowillweb) January 19, 2017

Renee Zellweger, who won an Oscar in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain, went on to add that the plastic surgery speculation revolving around her is “a disconcerting illustration of news/entertainment confusion and society’s fixation on physicality.”

It wasn’t the first time Renee Zellweger’s looks have been at the center of media attention lately. In October 2014, plastic surgery rumors surfaced claiming that Renee Zellweger had undergone an eye-lift, which was allegedly apparent from her wrinkle-free look at a Women in Hollywood event.

Last week, Renee Zellweger fans could take a better look at the actress when she attended the fifth annual Louisiana International Film Festival, according to The Advocate.

Renee Zellweger attended the event, which was held from April 20 through April 23 at Cinemark Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, alongside Clarence Fountain and Leslie Iwerks.

Renee Zellweger had the honor of launching the inaugural Dan Ireland Award for New Voices/New Visions at the event.

