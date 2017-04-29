Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? Blake Shelton Opens Up About Their Baby Plans

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have faced a lot of pregnancy rumors this year. While they usually ignore the rumor mill, the country crooner finally addressed their baby plans and opened up about all the stories surrounding their relationship.

Celebrity Insider reports that Shelton doesn’t like how his dating life is still making headlines. The country star hopes that opening up about their future will help settle things down in the media. We’ll see if the tactic works, but it’s definitely good to hear Shelton finally talk about the rumors.

“Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married,” Shelton explained. “Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

The country crooner also discussed the reports that Stefani won’t let him eat meat because she’s vegan. Shelton made it loud and clear that he still eats meat and does it right in front of the No Doubt alum. When it comes to the pregnancy, Shelton assured fans that Stefani isn’t expecting anytime soon.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

A fan asked the couple if Stefani was pregnant or not, and Shelton responded on Twitter, saying, “I hope not… She’s passed out with a bottle of Bacardi in her hands!!!”

The couple has faced numerous pregnancy rumors over the past four months. Most recently, sources revealed Stefani was expecting twins and that she was on the verge of dumping Shelton because their relationship wasn’t going to last. Shelton’s romance with Stefani is obviously still going strong, but there are other rumors that hasn’t cleared up.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Gwen Stefani is thinking about quitting The Voice after this season and wants Shelton to do the same. The No Doubt alum reportedly doesn’t want to work alongside Miley Cyrus next season and is hoping to free up her schedule to have a baby. She also wants Shelton to take a break from the show so that he can help raise the child.

“The father bug has hit Blake here and there,” an insider revealed. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own.”

One of my fav. snaps from today #gwenstefani #oklahoma #springbreak2017 #family #betty ???????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

The source claims that the couple wants to have kids as quickly as possible due to Stefani’s age. Although a pregnancy might be a long shot for the 47-year-old, Shelton would be thrilled to become a father in the near future. Shelton has been married several times but hasn’t had any kids of his own.

“He comes across as a carefree, sometimes immature guy, but deep down he’s a family man who wants to be surrounded by children,” the insider added. “He always wanted kids with Miranda [Lambert], but her resistance to it was part of the reason they ended up splitting.”

If Stefani and Shelton do have a kid together it’s clear that he would make a great father. In fact, Extra TV reports that Shelton has developed a strong bond with Stefani’s boys and loves spending quality time with them.

#Repost @gwenstefani ・・・ @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

At this point, there’s no telling what Shelton and Stefani have planned for their relationship. The only thing that is certain is that Stefani isn’t currently pregnant. If Stefani decides to have another baby at her age, Hollywood Life reports that Janet Jackson could be a source of inspiration. The 50-year-old just welcomed a new son into the world, which means Stefani has plenty of time for one more.

Stefani had three boys during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale —Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Gwen Stefani has been open about her desire to have a daughter in the past, and perhaps her romance with Shelton will eventually fulfill that dream. Until then, fans can only speculate what will happen next.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]