‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Mary Beth Evans On Tripp’s Theory About Kayla

Days Of Our Lives fans are wondering what is going to happen with Tripp (Lucas Adams). The latest spoilers reveal that he doesn’t believe Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) killed Ava. Now, he thinks that Steve is covering for his wife, Kayla. In an interview, Mary Beth Evans talked about the storyline.

When Steve found out his son with Ava was actually alive, he went looking for him. Now in Salem, Tripp has been told that Steve killed Ava. However, the truth is that Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) was responsible for her death. Even though Joey wants to tell Tripp the truth, Steve and Kayla are begging him to stay quiet.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Mary Beth Evans talked about Tripp’s new theory about Ava’s death. It turns out that Tripp has a theory that Kayla killed Ava. He thinks that Steve is covering for his wife. The actress explained that Tripp asks Kayla to explain how Ava tried to frame her.

“To tell anyone that their mother is this terrible person is kind of rough. But Ava was so manipulative and a horrible part of their lives.”

Kayla tries to be careful when talking about Ava with Tripp. However, at one point she ends up saying that Ava was a “crazy psychopath.” After talking to Kayla, Tripp has a conversation about it with Angelo. That is when they come up with the idea that Steve might be covering up for Kayla. Tripp decides not to let anyone know his new theory. Evans told the publication that Tripp keeps his speculation a secret for a long time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joey asked Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) to move out. When she informed Tripp of her dilemma, he offered her a place to live. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jade will feel bad for Tripp and wants to help. However, will she tell him the truth about who really killed Ava? This is something that Steve and Kayla are concerned about. They also don’t like the fact that Tripp is going to be influenced by Jade. Kayla tried to warn him, but he was not interested in what she had to say.

“Since Tripp came to town that’s been the looming problem, how to tell him about Ava and what happened to her. The struggle has been that Steve wants to be accepted by his new son.”

Even though the Johnson family is going to great lengths to keep Joey’s secret, things have a way of coming out on soap operas. It is only a matter of time before Tripp finds out the truth about Ava’s murder.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week include Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) meeting Wyatt (Scott Shilstone). However, Hope has suspicions about Ciara Brady’s (Vivian Jovanni) new boyfriend. There is also the issue of Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) jealousy. How will Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) handle this?

As for Lani (Sal Stowers), she will go behind JJ’s (Casey Moss) back and get involved with Snake. However, DOOL spoilers for this week reveal that her cover will be blown. She ends up in danger once again, and Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will try to save her.

When it comes to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), he will have strong words with Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). Also, Abigail (Marci Miller) will have to make it clear to Dario that they are only friends, nothing more.

What do you think is going to happen with Steve, Kayla, Joey, and Tripp on Days Of Our Lives?

