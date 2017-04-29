Elizabeth Warren For President! Massachusetts Senator Urges America To Fight Back Against Trump’s Regime

Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, April 28 and her appearance did not disappoint. She was prepared and delivered a powerful message. In the end, Maher told her that she should be the one going against Donald Trump in 2020.

Warren praised Americans for calling their lawmakers to block the ObamaCare repeal. She called Trump’s health care plan “the worst assault in the history of America.” She credits those who called their senators and representatives for health care bill’s failure to pass.

“What we had are our voices, and we got out there and made them heard in Washington.”

After talking about healthcare, Warren switched gears to promote her new book; This Fight Is Our Fight.

“Nearly 100 percent of new income growth in this country goes to the top 10%,” Elizabeth said. “That’s why I wrote this book because we gotta get in there and fight back. We gotta take back this country.”

Bill Maher goaded Elizabeth Warren with a #Pocahontas joke on #RealTime. https://t.co/9XsEE2WjgI — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 29, 2017

Bill put the pressure on Warren by asking why more Americans aren’t in her corner. He went on to say that President Trump’s tax plan is just a clever way to make sure the rich do not have to pay taxes. Even though most of the POTUS followers and supporters are not wealthy, they still support his agenda. The Real Time host questioned why she thinks that more people aren’t turning their back on him.

“Actually, I’m going to push back. I disagree with you… When you talk about what’s really the basic pieces of a progressive agenda, raise the minimum wage, expand social security, reduce the cost of college… more, not less regulation, progressive taxation, make those at the top pay their fair share… Americans, by about two to one, are with us on that. The progressive agenda is America’s agenda,” Elizabeth explained.

Warren said that she is for the people and wants America to progress, not slip back to the “good ‘ole days.

“I am the daughter of a janitor, who ended up as a professor at Harvard Law School and as a United States Senator because America invested in kids like me,” Elizabeth said.

“And so the question for me is how are we going to rebuild that America? How are we going to get enough people together to say that democracy is going to work again, that this is not going to be a country run by and for rich people only? It’s going to be a country run for the rest of us.”

Maher said what the rest of the country thought after she explained why she was qualified to be the Democratic leader. He asked her if she was going to run against Trump in 2020.

Of course, Warren didn’t answer Bill’s question, but her non-answer was confirmation that she was considering it. If it weren’t in the cards, she would have denied it.

We Are Tired of The Racist Pocahontas Jokes @realDonaldTrump! I Stand With Elizabeth Warren (The True Patriot!) https://t.co/3xFZkroHOr pic.twitter.com/kStOiT1wmy — Merlin's Mom ✨ (@mersmom8) April 29, 2017

“And they need a leader. I gotta say, when you talk, people get very excited,” Maher said. “Donald Trump today was talking about running against you next time. No pressure.”

According to NBC News, Trump believes that Warren will seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“It may be Pocahontas that seeks the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020,” Trump said. He added that the “terrible senator had gotten anything done” and is against the NRA.

President Trump made fun of her heritage as a Native American and said that she “is only 5 percent Native.” Of course, Warren’s supporters say that his comments could be taken as racist and urged him to apologize.

“I am very proud of my heritage,” Elizabeth said last year. “These are my family stories. This is what my brothers and I were told by my mom and my dad, my mamaw, and my papaw. This is our lives. And I’m very proud of it.”

Trump calling Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' because of her native american background is racist. Retweet support for @SenWarren#NRAAM2017 pic.twitter.com/gLLn4gOMOk — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 28, 2017

Donald fired back by saying that Warren “made up her heritage,” which he believes is racist.

“She made up her heritage, which I think is racist. I believe she’s a racist, actually because what she did was very racist,” Trump said.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren will run for president in 2020?

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]