Will Gwen Stefani Sing Songs Again? Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend, With Ruptured Eardrum, Rushed To Hospital

Gwen Stefani is now allowed to sing songs at the moment. Blake Shelton’s girlfriend has reportedly been rushed to hospital after she suffered ruptured eardrum. She was on a flight to Las Vegas from Los Angeles on Tuesday, when this incident took place. The Voice 2017 judge had to cancel her Las Vegas performance. The 47-year-old singer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani was all set to perform at the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. However, doctors apparently forced the singer to cancel the Las Vegas performance. At the last moment, she was replaced by Jennifer Hudson at the concert. Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, however, made sure that her fans get a message. She also wanted to convey her message for a couple of special people. Before the charity event started, the organizers played a video clip where Gwen Stefani apologized to her fans.

“I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight,” she said. “But, I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend, Ronald Pearlman.”

According to an eyewitness who attended the charity event, it was announced that Gwen would not be able to perform. It was told that there was a special message from the singer. It was clarified to the fans that she was unable to perform due to doctors’ orders. The MC of the show announced that doctors had asked her not to perform in such a condition. The eyewitness said it was a “really nice video” where Stefani gave her message. She was quite enthusiastic while talking about the charity organization and the kind of work it was engaged in. The witness also said that Stefani had really kind words for the organization. She also said sorry for her inability to attend the show. In fact, it was Stefani who introduced her replacement for the show.

“I have a GRAMMY-winning surprise for you guys and you’re going to love it!” the witness told the Entertainment Tonight. “It was Jennifer Hudson.”

At the moment, Gwen Stefani is not allowed to sing songs or fly, which means she may stay in Vegas for a while now. Philanthropist Larry Ruvo came to know about Stefani’s incident from entertainment manager Irving Azoff, who called Hudson to replace Stefani. Ruvo thanked Irving before the performances began. He also thanked Hudson for filling in. Hudson, who was a part of the 2015 show that honored Michael Caine and Quincy Jones, thanked Ruvo for his philanthropic work.

Tennis icon Andre Agassi, who considers Ruvo as his hero, donated $1 million to the latter’s charity. Agassi, who was awarded the Community Leadership Award at the event, thought it was the perfect occasion to show his support, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

What Is Ruptured Eardrum? How Dangerous Is it?

Ruptured eardrum, which is medically known as tympanic membrane perforation, is a tear in the think tissue between the middle ear and the ear canal. A ruptured eardrum makes the middle ear vulnerable to injury and infection. According to Mayo Clinic, it can even result in hearing loss. A ruptured eardrum may require surgical treatment at times for the healing process. In most cases, it takes a few weeks for the eardrum to heal without treatment.

It is unclear how bad Gwen Stefani’s condition is. However, it is obvious that her music career will be in trouble if she suffers any problem with her hearing.

[Featured Image by by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]