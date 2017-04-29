‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For May: Victor Tracks Chloe, Phyllis Pushed Billy To Go Public

The Young and the Restless spoilers for May suggest big trouble brewing in Genoa City. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are literally back in each other’s arms, and Victoria is going to know about this soon. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is still on the run, but she is going to bump into Victor (Eric Braeden) in next week’s episode of The Young and the Restless.

Love Triangles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of May 1 tease more passionate scenes between Phyllis and Billy. There have been huge developments between the two in the past episodes. Billy finally decided that his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is over. Although Billy is set on revealing his renewed relationship with Phyllis, Victoria will find a way to prevent him from doing so.

Based on the latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless, Victoria will claim that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is ill. Given the circumstances, Billy needs to put off revealing his relationship with Phyllis. Phyllis understands the situation, although she has doubts about Billy’s reasons. When she spots Billy embracing Victoria, she is not going to sit tight. Spoilers hint Phyllis is going to throw a fit and confront Billy about what she saw.

Phyllis and Billy take a walk on the wild side today on #YR #Philly pic.twitter.com/s1fYac3APT — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 28, 2017

It appears that Billy will try to diffuse the tension and convince Phyllis that they can make it work. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease a lot of drama between Phyllis and Billy next week. Victoria is also going to discover the two are back together.

Chloe’s Plight

Chloe is on the run after all her crimes became public. Victor is hot on her trail, and the man is going to meet Chloe soon. Spoilers for May 2 reveal Chloe is going to be stunned. Victor is good at tracking people, and he will mock Chloe for her attempt to escape. Finding Chloe is not the only thing Victor intended to do, it seems that he has more schemes in mind.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor will make Chloe realize she has no choice but to cooperate with him. Victor is not going to let Chloe off the hook easily, what he has in store for her remains to be seen.

Victor surprises Nikki with a grand gesture today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/u91AKJZ9f6 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 27, 2017

Back in GC, Gloria (Judith Chapman) is going to receive an important piece of information from Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Her son will reveal that Bella is truly his and there is a DNA test to confirm it. Gloria might not be a big fan of Chloe’s but spoilers tease that she will be happy for Kevin. It’s no secret that Kevin had a hard time after what happened and being Bella’s father is one of the best news her son received recently.

More Drama

While Phyllis, Billy, and Victoria are wrapped up in a love triangle, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal they are not the only ones who will be caught up in so much drama. Victor will be back in GC by May 1, and he will waste no time in making Nikki feel guilty about shunning him.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will have so much to discuss with Jack. Ashley is still in the dark about Jack’s relationship with his assistant. Spoilers hint that Ashley might discover that Gloria and Jack have something going on, and this could push her to launch another scheme to take over the company.

Lily (Christel Khalil) will also receive a firm warning from Hilary to stop hanging around Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Lily’s marriage life is not too great, at the moment. Hilary assumes no woman can stay faithful. The Young and the Restless spoilers for this week promises more intrigue and a lot of conflicts.

Romance, Revenge, and the Return of Dina Mergeron next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/ff20PAJRtk — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]