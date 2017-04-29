Happy Anniversary Kate Middleton And Prince William! This Has Been A Year Of Firsts For The Royal Couple

Happy Anniversary Kate Middleton And Prince William! Six years ago today, Kate Middleton and Prince William walked down the isle at Westminster Abbey. Kate’s sister Pippa was her maid of honor, and Prince Harry was William’s best man. The couple invited nearly 1,900 people to their nuptials.

Despite several years of marriage, this past year has included a lot of firsts for this royal couple. What are the Cambridge’s top five firsts from the past year?

Charm Offensive In France

With the impending Brexit looming, Prince William and Duchess Catherine were asked to go to France on a charm offensive. This is the first time the couple ever went to France together. In fact, Prince William had not visited Paris since his late mother, Princess Diana, died in Paris nearly 20 years ago. There was a lot of excitement around their trip abroad, but soon, that was overshadowed by some tabloid news.

Just the week before their trip, Prince William had been in Swiss skiing town of Verbier with some of his guy pals, and a video of him “dad dancing” at a club there had gone viral.

Despite much speculation that Kate was furious with William, on the day of their trip, the couple looked happy as they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day honoring the Irish Guards, before embarking on France. The couple chatted with the guards and even drank a pint of Guinness beer in celebration of the Irish holiday.

Later that day, Kate and William were in Paris, looking glamorous at a British Embassy event. Any speculation that Kate was upset or disappointed in William were instantly discarded. The couple looked happy, at ease, and most of all, unified.

Heads Together

In their sixth year of marriage, William, Kate, and Prince Harry have been active with their organization, Heads Together. The trio has created Heads Together to help people deal with mental health issues and to remove the stigma that surrounds mental health. In this past year, for the very first time, both Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about the loss of their mother, Princess Diana.

In addition, Kate has also expressed her own struggles with loneliness, as a mother of two children. Their openness about their own personal struggles has helped opened the conversation, as well as helped others to open up about their own struggles.

Family Trip To Canada

Back in autumn, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, embarked on a trip to Canada. This was the first family trip for the four of them, and the family delighted the adoring Canadians.

The Cambridges were guests of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Although Kate and William went out as a couple around British Columbia and to the Yukon, the Daily Mail reported that there was still plenty of time for the public to see the entire family together including a memorable children’s tea party with balloons.

First Time At Royal Ascot As A Couple

Back in June, the Inquisitr reported that this was the first year that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Royal Ascot as a couple. Kate recycled an elegant, white, Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, that complimented her gold June Taylor hat. The couple also presenting the winning hope trophy to the rider of Usherette, Mickael Barzalona.

First Time Kate And William Attended BAFTA Together

This was the first time that Kate and William attended BAFTA together, but this almost didn’t happen. Back in January of this year, there were reports from “two separate BAFTA sources” that revealed that Prince William was told he could not bring his wife, Kate Middleton, to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, because she would “outshine” the A-list stars. William, who just so happens to be the president of BAFTA, put his foot down, and on February 12, the beaming royal couple walked the red carpet and attended the event.

Duchess Catherine wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress with tiny, hand embroidered flowers. Her hair was up, and she wore sparkly chandelier earrings. Prince William looked dapper in a suit. The couple was a picture of happiness and togetherness.

Which is your favorite Will and Kate moment from their sixth year of marriage? Please share below!

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]