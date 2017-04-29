‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Black Needs A New Heart (Again) – Can Eric Martsolf’s Character Be Saved?

Days Of Our Lives ended the week with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) getting shot. Spoilers reveal that his life is in jeopardy and he is in need of another new heart. Can his life be saved or will fans be saying goodbye to another fan favorite character?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

On Friday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Xander (Paul Telfus) returned. Holding a gun and grabbing baby Holly, he is holding Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) hostage. Brady tried to intervene, but ended up getting shot. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will put Brady Black on the heart transplant list. This means he will need yet another new heart. However, will he receive one in time?

Even though Arianne Zucker is leaving the NBC soap opera, there has been no news about Eric Martsolf doing the same thing. It is likely that Brady will survive, however, it might not be so easy to find him a heart as last time.

As fans recall, when Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) died, his family had to decide who would receive his heart. It would either be Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who caused Daniel’s death, or Brady Black. In the end, Brady received Daniel’s heart, which triggered an odd storyline about Brady getting Daniel’s feelings, emotions, and he even had Daniel’s memories that flooded his dreams.

As for Brady, Nicole, and Xander on Days Of Our Lives, Eric Martsolf spoke to the magazine and discussed the storyline. The actor explained that when Brady sees Xander, he knows the situation will not end well. There is a lot of history and bad blood between Xander and the rest of the Kiriakis family.

“He is also aware that Xander has a lot of resentment built up about the [Kiriakis] family. In a sense, Xander considers himself the lost son that never was, because growing up, he wasn’t given the same love and attention as the other Kiriakis men. So, Xander is a loose cannon capable of doing some pretty horrible things.”

The Days Of Our Lives actor added that the villain is all about revenge. He is there to end Brady and destroy his world. Even though Brady gets shot, two Salem residents end up coming to his rescue just in time.

DOOL spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) find Brady. However, Nicole and baby Holly have been kidnapped. Knowing that Brady’s life is in jeopardy, they get him help. At the hospital, Brady wakes up and his first thought is of Nicole and Holly. He knows they need to be found before the police locate them. However, Brady is stuck where he is, so he calls someone he trusts for help. That person is Eric Brady, who goes on a secret mission. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) also joins the cause.

“It’s Eric who Brady confides in the most. He wants Eric to find Nicole and Holly and bring them back. It’s an interesting plot twist. Eric and Nicole have a past together. They were each other’s first loves. Now, Brady has set his brother up to be the hero, the knight in shining armor to go and find Nicole.”

If Eric finds Nicole, will she finally forgive him for Daniel’s death? Will he be able to save Nicole and Holly from Xander? Will Brady receive a new heart before it’s too late? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]