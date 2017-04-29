Miranda Lambert Jokes About Her ‘B**** Face’ As She Gets Serious With Anderson East

Miranda Lambert is revealing the pretty sinister reason she never gets approached by fans in public while admitting that “nobody cares” when they see her out as she grows closer to boyfriend Anderson East.

Miranda dished about being left alone when she’s out and about in a new interview with The Bobby Bones Show, where she joked that she thinks fans may actually be too scared to approach her when they see her due to her facial expressions.

Speaking out about being free to head out without hordes of fans and paparazzi surrounding her, Lambert joked that she thinks she’s left alone because she has a serious case of RBF (that’s resting b***h face).

“I kind of have this, what do you call it, RBF [resting b***h face],” Lambert said while chatting with Bobby Bones this week per People, which marked a very rare interview for the country star who reportedly refused all interviews ahead of the release of her latest album, The Weight of These Wings.

“I don’t mean to though I just do my thing, drink Miller Light, and hang out with some of my friends,” Miranda continued of her stern features.

Miranda also admitted that living in Nashville is a big part of why she doesn’t seem to be bothered by fans, telling the radio host that everyone is actually very “sweet” to her in the town dubbed Music City.

“People are awesome. Nashville’s awesome,” Miranda said of the Tennessee city that’s home to herself and some of country music’s biggest stars, revealing that “nobody cares” when they see her out just like she leaves her idols alone when she spots them in Tennessee.

“Everybody who’s anybody who’s my hero who lives here when I see them out, I don’t bug them,” Miranda said, admitting that it’s particularly hard for her to keep her composure when she sees Faith Hill out in Nashville.

Lambert also gushed about her supportive boyfriend Anderson in the new interview amid rumors things are getting very serious for the couple, who were last spotted together on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2.

Miranda’s man gushed about her following the country music award show, telling fans on social media that he was “proud” of Lambert, who he’s been dating for more than a year in the wake of her 2015 divorce from fellow country superstar Blake Shelton.

Posting a black and white photo of himself and Miranda Lambert at the award show, mere hours after it was claimed that Blake threw a serious diss at his former wife on social media, Anderson East shared a very sweet sentiment for Lambert.

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert,” Anderson captioned the image of himself holding Miranda close.

Lambert then returned the favor amid speculation that Shelton may have dissed his former wife during the show, as Miranda shared a photo of herself planting a kiss on Anderson’s cheek.

“My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. #bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes,” Lambert captioned her photo.

Though they usually keep their romance a little more under the radar, Miranda and Anderson’s love fest came after fans accused Shelton of slamming Lambert on Twitter after she performed the song “Tin Man,” which is rumored to be about her former husband, and then spoke about her “heartbreak” while accepting the award for Album of the Year.

Mere minutes after Miranda performed, Blake, who did not receive a single nomination at the award show, made it clear he wasn’t tuning in to the show to see Lambert by telling fans that he was in his home state of Oklahoma where he was thought to be spending some quality time with girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

“Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” Shelton tweeted, showing himself outside with a drink and not attending or watching the 2017 ACM Awards despite previously hosting the show with Luke Bryan.

Though Lambert didn’t directly respond, the apparent diss came shortly after a source told E! News last month that Miranda and Anderson are getting pretty serious.

“[Miranda and Anderson] try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way,” an insider told the outlet of Lambert and East’s private romance, but claimed that the “We Should Be Friends” singer “has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup.”

The outlet then alleged that things are going so well for Lambert and East that they’re “definitely gonna get married.”

What do you think of Miranda Lambert’s confessions in one of her first interviews in more than a year?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]