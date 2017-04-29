The Galaxy S8+ With 6GB RAM And 128GB Of Storage Can Be Acquired By US Users After All

Fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the world’s most powerful smartphones currently available in the United States. Inasmuch as the devices are stellar on their own, however, users in other regions are able to purchase a variant of the flagship device with better specs. Now, it appears that the 6GB RAM, 128GB version of the Galaxy S8+ would actually be available for American users, provided that they are open to acquiring the device through somewhat unconventional means.

According to a report from the International Business Times, the locked version of the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ was initially announced only for selected regions such as South Korea and Hong Kong. Recently, however, it was revealed that an unlocked version of the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ would actually be sold in Hong Kong, and just as luck would have it, such a device, which on paper would be around 50 percent faster than the 4GB RAM Galaxy S8+, would be fully compatible with American cellular networks such as AT&T and T-Mobile.

The announcement, which was released by Samsung, stated that the unlocked version of the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ would be available in Hong Kong, according to a SamMobile report. Even better, the South Korean tech giant has also stated that the Galaxy S8+ units that would be released in Hong Kong would not be locked to any carriers. Since the devices are completely unlocked, interested buyers in the United States could acquire the device by simply importing the flagship smartphone from Hong Kong.

The price of the unlocked 6GB RAM version of the Galaxy S8+ has not been announced by Samsung, though speculations are high that the variant would likely be priced at a premium over the 4GB RAM configuration of the device. The unlocked 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ would be officially launched at a special event in Hong Kong this coming May 25.

Samsung fans in the United States who would like to acquire the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ would need to prepare for a number of additional costs, however, considering that the device would most likely incur import taxes when it gets shipped from Hong Kong to the US. Those who would rather not import the device themselves could also wait for the 6GB Galaxy S8+ to be offered by third-party resellers in e-commerce websites such as eBay.

The availability of the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8+ is not all the good news for Samsung fans in the United States, however. While the arrival of the high-spec variant of the powerful flagship is all but certain, reports have emerged stating that the South Korean tech giant would be offering the Galaxy S8+’s DeX accessory for free with every purchase of the 6GB RAM variant of the 2017 flagship. Considering the added functionalities afforded by the DeX accessory, its free offer has been all but welcomed by avid Samsung fans worldwide.

The Galaxy S8 has received widespread acclaim since its recent release. Fitted with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a stunning QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are among the most attractive and formidable smartphones available in the mobile market. Inasmuch as the devices have received nothing but praise, however, speculations are high that Samsung would be releasing an even more powerful smartphone later this year — the widely rumored and highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to be equipped with an improved variant of the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, an improved S-Pen and possibly Samsung’s first 6.4-inch 4K Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

