Russell Wilson And Ciara Welcome Baby Girl ‘Sienna,’ Internet Explodes With Messages Of Support

Russell Wilson and Ciara last night announced the birth of baby girl Sierra Princess Wilson with a post to Instagram. The post showed a pregnant Ciara sitting by the ocean, accompanied with the caption, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm, 7 lbs 13 oz., 4.28.2017.”

Sienna makes the second child for the “Body Party” singer, who already shares 2-year-old son Future Zahir with ex Future. In an interview with CNN, the star said that the birth of her son had been “game changing for my life as a woman.” Speaking to ET in November, Ciara revealed that Future Jr. was excited to be a big brother.

“He rubs my belly and he says, ‘Hi baby. I love you, baby,’… and then he puts my shirt down and says, ‘Bye, bye baby.’ So, that’s his own thing. He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking — it doesn’t matter, it’s a baby. So, he goes, ‘baby’ and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Mama, baby’ — and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up.'”

The couple shared the news of their pregnancy in late 2016 with a post on Instagram showing Wilson cradling the musician’s baby bump.

“On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give.”

At the same time, Wilson posted the same picture, captioning it “The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay.”

Ciara’s relationship with Wilson appears to be strong following the couple’s wedding in July 2016 after a messy breakup with rapper Future in 2014. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last month, the singer chose not to dwell on the breakup, choosing instead to focus on the highlights of her new relationship. While Future’s career has gone from strength to strength, so to has Ciara’s, with the star dropping 2015’s “Jackie” while marrying and falling pregnant to Wilson.

Ciara is full of praise for Wilson, saying their relationship is “even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is.” She continues in what could be interpreted as a reflection on her tumultuous relationship with Future.

“When you know they’re going to be your champion, always in the corner… If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams – whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving. If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

Wilson’s success as quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks also seems like a blessing for Ciara, who explains she loves Seattle for it’s laid back environment.

“I can wear my sweatpants to the grocery store, and I’m not gonna have to worry about somebody that’s going to snap me looking tore up from the floor up.”

With the singer set to take a step back from music and devote much of her time to family in the near future, life in Seattle could be a godsend for the young family.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

