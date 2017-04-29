Whitney Houston was cited by Guinness World Records as the most-awarded female act of all time, and it’s true – she was an amazing and talented woman. She was a successful singer, actress, producer, and model which is why the Guinness World Records cited her as the most-awarded female act of all time.

And now, a new documentary titled Whitney: Can I Be Me suggests in no uncertain terms that Robyn Crawford, who was Whitney’s assistant and longtime friend, and Whitney actually enjoyed a secret romance. Even though Crawford herself is not featured in the documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me examines their relationship through in-depth interviews with close friends and family members.

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca film Festival on Wednesday and showed that, even though Houston was married to Bobby Brown for 15 years, she always enjoyed a very close relationship with Crawford, and it is this relationship that sustained the singer during the rocky years. Then, when Whitney’s relationship with Bobby Brown reached the breaking point in 1999, it was with Robyn that Whitney felt safe.

According to People magazine, Houston’s longtime friend, Ellin Lavar, revealed the following in the documentary.

“I don’t think she was gay, I think she was bisexual. Robyn provided a safe place for her – in that place Whitney found safety and solace.”

Rare People reported that Houston and Crawford met as teenagers and remained close friends throughout the years.

Kevin Ammons was Whitney Houston’s security guard, and he said that Robyn and Whitney were like twins.

“They were inseparable. They had a bond and Bobby Brown could never remove Robyn. He wanted to be the man in the relationship. They’d battle for her affections. Bobby and Robyn had some physical altercations and there were times where he wasn’t always the winner. But then Whitney would always come and pour oil over troubled waters.”

Lavar believes that Whitney started falling apart after Crawford left.

“That was the downfall of Whitney. Robyn was the person who was keeping her together.”

Sadly, Whitney Houston was found submerged in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel on February 12, 2012, after which Crawford described her simply as a “loyal friend.”

People magazine reported that the new Whitney Houston film talks about her bisexuality.

Whitney: Can I Be Me attempts to answer two questions. The first is, who was the real Whitney? While the second is, could anyone have saved her?

Nick Broomfield and Rudi Dolezal documented the film, showing never-before-seen backstage footage and new interviews with entourage members, family, and friends. It was Dolezal who documented Houston’s life throughout her amazing but traumatic career.

What it portrayed was that Whitney Houston was as troubled as she was talented and tragically, her personal battles with addiction, image, and her sexuality led to her death at 48-years-old.

Friends believe that Whitney Houston was bisexual and was in love with her longtime friend and assistant, Robyn Crawford. The film also shows that one of Whitney’s favorite sayings was “Can I be me?” and, considering her fame, her religious background, and other circumstances, it seems she never really could. The documentary also claims that Bobby Brown was fully aware of his wife’s relationship with Robyn Crawford, and he certainly didn’t approve.

The documentary shows that Whitney was quite young when she started doing drugs with her older siblings, Michael and Gary, and footage shows the siblings discussing how they were always very close and did everything together when growing up. One added: “When you get into drugs, you do that together, too.”

Ellin Lavar said she became very concerned when Houston became addicted to crack cocaine.

“I would just tell her, ‘Whitney, you’re killing yourself, you’re gonna die, and you have to stop.'”

David Roberts, Whitney Houston’s former bodyguard, claims that during Whitney’s 1999 “My Love Is Your Love” world tour, he felt compelled to file a report on the rampant drug use he witnessed while on tour, particularly as Houston had overdosed. The report was handed to the people in charge of her affairs, and it was at that time he was let go.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that, had that report been taken seriously, Whitney and Bobbi Kristina would still be here.”

Roberts also believes Whitney’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, never had a chance.

“She came along when things were only getting worse.”

Bobbi Kristina died in 2016 at 22-years-old when she was found floating unconscious in a bathtub. Her death was hauntingly similar to the circumstances of her mother’s death. It can also be seen in the documentary just how worried Whitney was about her daughter. Footage shows Houston breaking down crying while discussing her daughter with Brown.

“I’m worried about her. I love her so much.”

Carrie Starks was Whitney Houston’s former drug counselor, and in an interview, she said that Whitney always wanted to be normal.

“She really didn’t care about fancy clothes and fancy cars. She would say to me, ‘I want to get off drugs so I can be a mother to my daughter.'”

Inside Edition reported that it was Oprah Winfrey who brought up the rumors of Whitney being bisexual when she interviewed her mother, Sissy, a year after Houston’s death.

Oprah asked Sissy if it would have bothered her if her daughter Whitney was gay, and Sissy responded “absolutely,” saying she would not have liked it at all.

