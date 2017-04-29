Power Season 4: Trailer, Official Release Date And Things To Expect

Season 4 of Power is officially on one the way. Starz has set an official release date, which is June 25, 2017. Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson announced earlier that Power will be returning on his birthday (July 6), however, Starz’s biggest show is coming out earlier than expected.

In the short trailer, the late Charlie Murphy makes an appearance while Ghost confronts Angela who is convinced that Ghost is guilty. Charlie Murphy passed away earlier this month. The cause of death is reportedly leukemia. TMZ also reported that the legendary comedian kept such a good work ethic that he managed to hide his illness from his co-workers.

“Charlie played a prison guard named Marshal Williams on the show. Family sources tell us Charlie only disclosed his cancer battle to very close friends and family members. We’re told he said he didn’t want his illness to define him. And, we’re told, even the family members who knew he was struggling were shocked when he died… they didn’t know the situation was that desperate.”

In Season 3 of Power(spoilers ahead), Ghost tried to move on from his drug dealing past while balancing a relationship with Angela Valdez, while co-parenting with Tasha who he is still legally married to.

Tommy and Ghost’s relationship is tested, and it seemed for a moment that their friendship may be over. However, Tommy stuck with Ghost and helped him kill their new drug supplier. Despite their loyalty to each other, Tommy still doesn’t trust Ghost due to his lies, and he is the new drug supplier. Ghost tries to go back to his life as James but is arrested by Angela for the murder of Greg Knox. Tommy also makes known his intentions to sell drugs at Ghost’s club.

Power Season 4 trailer teases the fallout of Ghost. His lies have finally caught up with him, his family is in danger as Kanan has kidnapped his son, his friendship with Tommy is in question, and he is potentially facing serious time for a crime he did not commit.

In three seasons of Power, it is clear that Ghost likes to have control and has committed murders to keep it this way. In the upcoming season, Ghost is behind bars and will not be able to control everything. This will reveal who really has his back when the chips are down. Tommy Egan may feel vindicated in advising Ghost to get rid of Angela as she did not give her former lover the benefit of the doubt regarding the murder of Greg Knox.

Ghost is still married to Tasha and he may be able to salvage that relationship, while it seems like his affair with Angela is all but finished.

The official Starz press release states that Power Season 4 will be released on June 25, 2017, 12.01 a.m. ET. The statement also states the following about the highly anticipated series.

“Season 4 picks up on the heels of James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick’s highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes, for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox—a crime he did not commit. Ghost can’t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family’s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.”

LaLa Anthony was spotted at the Power event and is expected to return in the fourth season. Starz has also renewed Power for a fifth season, so there is a lot of action for fans to look forward to.

