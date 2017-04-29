Carrie Underwood’s Support For Her Husband Has Some Hockey Fans Upset

Carrie Underwood is receiving backlash from hockey fans over what seemed to be a pretty innocent tweet in support of her husband Mike Fisher’s team, the Nashville Predators.

Underwood tweeted out her support for the Preds after they lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game on April 28, though some fans weren’t happy that Carrie appeared to attribute the Blues’ win over the Predators to the referee.

As reported by The Tennessean, Underwood’s initial tweet got her in a little bit of hot water with some hockey fans after she tweeted that the St. Louis Blues could “thank the ref for this win” after Mike and his teammates lost before she then deleted her initial tweet.

A number of fans captured screen shots of Carrie’s initial message on the 140-character site, including NHL account @ScoutingTheRefs who reposted Underwood’s initial message alongside the caption, “Looks like @carrieunderwood was not a fan of tonight’s zebras…”

Others were quick to call out the star, whose husband Mike is the captain of the Nashville Predators, claiming that Carrie’s seemingly pretty innocent tweet meant that she was being “petty” after Mike and the Predators didn’t take home a win on the night.

“Petty #deletedtweet,” hockey fan @MatthewLong tweeted with a screen shot of Carrie’s initial message, while @SportsChick15 wrote of Underwood, “Dang. Lost respect for @carrieunderwood. Apparently losing gracefully isn’t in her vocabulary… Hey @PredsNHL y’all should offer lessons.”

Underwood has since removed any reference to the referee on social media, instead replacing her initial tweet about the Nashville team with a message that now reads, “Our boys still played hard! Can’t wait until Sunday! #NSHvsSTL.”

But while some hockey fans were quick to call out Carrie for her message others were opted to defend the star, pointing out that Underwood – who will celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary with Fisher in July – was only expressing her personal opinion and supporting her husband following the game.

“Ok. So, it appears that Carrie Underwood is the only human being who’s not entitled to share her opinion. Why are people so mean?” @jodieanne96 asked amid the hockey backlash as @lovetoopenny wrote on the social media site, “Go @carrieunderwood! [You] understand hockey so don’t be afraid to voice [your] opinion. Refs aren’t perfect! Instant reply in NFL is part of game.”

“I stand with Carrie!” @Im_Lauren_Rose tweeted in support of the country music superstar. “Those Blues players in refs suits sucked!”

Carrie has yet to respond to fans reaction to her initial tweet, though this certainly isn’t the first time Underwood has fiercely supported her husband Mike and the Nashville Predators on social media.

Carrie hasn’t been shy about showing off her support for the Nashville Predators, particularly over the past few weeks, showing a whole lot of support for her husband’s team across social media as they entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Underwood showed her support for the Nashville hockey team with a surprise performance of the U.S. national anthem on April 17 before the Predators won against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Carrie’s surprise performance received a whole host of praise from fans while Underwood continued to show her support throughout the game by posting photos and video of herself cheering on her husband and his teammates from her box.

“#Smashville has completely gone crazy!!!! 3-0 baby!!! One more! @predsnhl” Carrie captioned a video she posted to Instagram after the Nashville team won the game, which showed her screaming in delight for her husband as confetti rained down on the ice following the Nashville Predators’ win.

The video came shortly after Carrie put her love for Mike and the team on display with her fingers and toes, as Underwood took to Instagram to share a photo of her blue and gold manicure in support of Mike and his Nashville teammates on April 12.

“Got that #PredsPride baby, from my fingers to my toes!” Underwood wrote.

What do you think of the response to Carrie Underwood’s now deleted tweet about the Nashville Predators recent loss?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]